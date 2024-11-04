Massive demand forces Starlink to pause new sign-ups in Nairobi, 6 other counties

Starlink, the satellite internet service provider owned by Elon Musk, has announced a pause on new subscriptions in Nairobi and six neighboring counties due to network overload.
This decision comes as the company faces challenges in managing the high demand for its services in these regions.
Reasons for Subscription Suspension
The primary reason for this suspension is that Starlink's network capacity in Nairobi and surrounding areas has reached its limit.
The company stated, "Nairobi and neighbouring areas are currently at network capacity. This means that too many users are trying to access the Starlink service within Nairobi, and there isn’t enough bandwidth to support additional residential or roaming customers at this time."
As a result, Starlink has temporarily halted new sign-ups while it works to restore service levels.
Impact on Users
Residents of Nairobi have expressed frustration over the lack of available service plans, including residential and business options.
Starlink acknowledged these concerns and emphasised that they are actively working to enhance their infrastructure to accommodate more users.
Notifications will be sent to customers once services are restored and new subscriptions can resume.
The affected regions include not only Nairobi but also Murang'a, Nakuru, Kiambu, Machakos, Narok and Kajiado,
Currently, Starlink's roaming services are also unavailable in Kenya, further limiting options for potential customers.
Competitive Landscape
Starlink's entry into the Kenyan market has already disrupted traditional internet service providers by offering competitive pricing and high-speed internet access.
However, the recent pause in subscriptions highlights the challenges of scaling operations in response to rapid demand growth.
The company had previously reduced installation costs significantly to attract more users, making its services more accessible.
As Starlink navigates these operational hurdles, it remains to be seen how it will balance demand with service quality while competing against established providers like Safaricom