Everything to know about Starlink, how it works, prices & rental option in Kenya

Elon Musk’s satellite internet firm, Starlink, has disrupted the local internet service provider (ISP) landscape.

With its competitive pricing and superior speeds, Starlink is gaining popularity among Kenyans, while traditional ISPs feeling the pressure.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet service provided by SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk.

Unlike traditional ISPs that rely on fibre-optic cables or mobile networks, Starlink uses satellites orbiting the Earth to deliver high-speed internet.

This makes it particularly advantageous in rural and remote areas where traditional broadband options are limited or non-existent.

Pulse Ghana

Starlink has deployed over 3,000 satellites into low-Earth orbit since 2019, offering speeds of over 150Mbps to users with a clear view of the sky.

This is a significant improvement compared to local providers with speeds up to 100Mbps but limited coverage.

How does satellite internet work?

Satellite internet works by transmitting signals from satellites in space to an internet service provider and then to a modem at the user's location.

A satellite dish installed on the premises receives the signal, which is then distributed via a Wi-Fi router.

This technology is particularly useful in areas where installing physical infrastructure like fibre-optic cables is challenging or economically unviable.

Competitive costs and accessibility

Since its launch in Kenya in July 2023, Starlink has offered competitively priced internet packages with superior speeds.

Pulse Ghana

Initially, the high cost of the Starlink hardware, priced at Sh74,000, deterred many potential buyers.

However, the company has since reduced the price to as low as Sh29,000, making it more accessible to a broader audience.

To further increase accessibility, Starlink recently introduced a rental option for its hardware.

Customers can now rent the Starlink kit for a one-time activation fee of Sh2,700 and a monthly rental fee of Sh1,950.

The service plans start at Sh1,300 per month, offering speeds of up to 200Mbps. This rental option has made it easier for more Kenyans to access high-speed internet without the hefty upfront cost.

Starlink vs. local ISPs

Starlink’s entry into the Kenyan market has brought a new level of competition, particularly in areas where fibre-optic coverage is limited.

For instance, Starlink’s 50GB monthly data plan costs Sh1,300, significantly lower than Sh3,000 which is the average price among local ISPs.

Pulse Live Kenya

This price difference, coupled with the superior speed, has made Starlink an attractive option for many users.

Concerns among local ISPs

As Starlink continues to attract customers in Kenya, traditional ISPs are growing increasingly concerned.

Safaricom, which holds 36.7% of the local fixed broadband market, recently wrote to the Kenyan government, urging a re-evaluation of the decision to grant licences to satellite internet providers.

The company raised concerns about potential interference with mobile networks and the possibility of illegal connections.

Pulse Live Kenya