The Kreativepreneurship Program: Empowering Kenya's Young Creatives

Why: Bridge the Gap Between Creativity and Entrepreneurship

The program offers comprehensive training to both creatives and brand managers, addressing the gap between creativity and entrepreneurship in Kenya's digital landscape. Participants will gain the skills needed to translate their ideas into successful businesses, fostering innovation, growth, and positive societal impact

When and Where: Program Details

Dates: July – August 2024

Venue: Strathmore Business School

Format: Workshops and Masterclasses

What: Designed to Empower

The Kreativepreneurship Program is designed to support creative professionals and brand managers. The program addresses the challenges faced by creatives in transforming their talents into successful businesses and equips them with the tools to position themselves effectively in the market.

Who: Facilitation by Industry Experts

The program will be facilitated by industry experts, including

Thrity Engineer

Amos Ngahu

Dr James Wanjagi

How: Empowering Young Africans Through Partnership

Pulse Live has partnered with the Institute for Small Business Initiatives (ISBI) and influential brands to sponsor workshops and masterclasses for the Kreativepreneurship Program. This strategic alliance aims to drive social change, foster skill development, and promote community development among young African creatives.