Kenya's President William Ruto makes 'Time Magazine' 100 world leaders climate action list

Victor Oluwole

Time Magazine just gave a nod to President William Ruto, placing him on the debut TIME100 Climate list. He's in the company of influential leaders globally who are steering businesses towards impactful climate action. Specifically labelled a "defender," Time recognized Ruto as a "leader on green investment for Africa."

President William Ruto preparing to plant a tree in Ngong forest during the launch of the National Program for Accelerated Forestry and Rangelands restoration on December 21, 2022.
President William Ruto preparing to plant a tree in Ngong forest during the launch of the National Program for Accelerated Forestry and Rangelands restoration on December 21, 2022.

In a chat with Time Magazine, Ruto dived into the crucial actions needed to drive the climate agenda forward. According to him, capital providers need a reality check on the overstated risks of investments in Africa. He emphasizes the need to bring down the cost of capital, rallying support from multilateral development banks, governments, credit rating agencies, and private investors.

Shifting gears, Ruto advocated for a sustainability effort to gain traction with the public. His spotlight is on halting de-globalization, stressing that solving climate change demands a united, global approach. Ruto believes that if we view humanity as sharing a common future, Africa could be a powerhouse for affordable renewable energy, green products, and climate restoration.

President WIlliam Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a tree planting exercise
President WIlliam Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a tree planting exercise Pulse Live Kenya

Looking at legislative horizons, Ruto pinpoints the crucial need for progress towards a global carbon price. He underlines the significance of this step in reflecting the real cost of climate change. Moreover, he sees this as a catalyst for trade regulations that enable global solutions, ensuring fair and equitable market access to boost global collaboration.

Ruto's inclusion in the TIME100 Climate list places him alongside influential figures like John Kerry, Scott Weiner, and other CEOs and creatives actively driving climate action.

It's a recognition not just of his position but of Kenya's strides, including hosting the Africa Climate Summit, and securing a whopping $23 billion for green projects. With 80% of the grid powered by low-carbon sources, Kenya, under Ruto's leadership, is making significant strides in the climate action arena.

