Kenya's President William Ruto makes 'Time Magazine' 100 world leaders climate action list

Shifting gears, Ruto advocated for a sustainability effort to gain traction with the public. His spotlight is on halting de-globalization, stressing that solving climate change demands a united, global approach. Ruto believes that if we view humanity as sharing a common future, Africa could be a powerhouse for affordable renewable energy, green products, and climate restoration.

Looking at legislative horizons, Ruto pinpoints the crucial need for progress towards a global carbon price. He underlines the significance of this step in reflecting the real cost of climate change. Moreover, he sees this as a catalyst for trade regulations that enable global solutions, ensuring fair and equitable market access to boost global collaboration.

Ruto's inclusion in the TIME100 Climate list places him alongside influential figures like John Kerry, Scott Weiner, and other CEOs and creatives actively driving climate action.