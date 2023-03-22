Mercedes-Benz & other prizes found their owners in FBS Raffle

FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday

Following the yearly tradition, FBS, a worldwide licensed broker, launched the promotion due to its 14th birthday. Traders of all types were invited to celebrate the FBS community and win guaranteed gifts in the promo, plus try their luck in the raffle with the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class as a main prize.

The FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo lasted from February 9 to March 9. During this period, over 100 000 participants joined the promo. For the first 5 tickets, each trader won one of the guaranteed gifts offered within the raffle, including money prizes, VIP analytics, and a personal consultation from an FBS expert. The latter would help newbies find an effective trading strategy, while pros would get ideas and insights on building a new strategy or improving an existing one.

But the promo's end didn't mean the party was over for the participants because the big raffle followed then.

The raffle of big prizes

On March 17, FBS raffled off the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, the premium gadgets, including MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods 3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, and other prizes among its traders who joined the promo.

The winner of the main prize, Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, is a client from Malaysia with a winning ticket number 790194. Traders from Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, Japan, Nigeria, and more countries were also added to the winners’ list. They have won luxurious gadgets like phones, laptops, earphones, and more. FBS will deliver all prizes to the winners as soon as they are prepared.

To find the full list of the winners, visit the FBS website .

The raffle livestream was hosted by Andreas Thalassinos, a famous trading expert. Audiences appreciate Andreas' knowledge and charisma, while brokers from around the world respect him as a trading professional.

FBS chose Andreas as one of the most trusted world-class trading experts to host a raffle where traders of all levels of experience have an equal chance of winning. Plus, receiving a prize from a top expert was an inspiring complement to the prize itself.

Everyone curious can watch the video to check how the raffle went using the link . Plus, if you want to try yourself and also win gifts, you can check other FBS promotions. The broker will launch a new charity promotion very soon.

About FBS

FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFDs.

FBS Markets Inc. – license IFSC/000102/310

Tradestone Ltd. – CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276

Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd – ASIC Licence number 426359