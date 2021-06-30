Jiji to welcome Cars45 users in Africa

Pulse Live Kenya

Together, users in the auto sector can expect a new level of convenience in buying and selling cars, combining online and offline capabilities.

Anton Volyansky, CEO and co-founder of Jiji, said: “We are looking forward to creating a new advanced experience for Cars45 users. Undoubtedly, our collaboration on future products and services will bring additional value to the consumers. For Jiji, it’s the first bold step into the transactional business model and an important foundation for building the future of the company.”

Vladimir Mnogoletniy, co-founder and board member of Jiji, commented: “The merger is the next logical step in Jiji development as the leading e-commerce platform on the continent. Our strategy implies moving further into transactional marketplace models and Cars45 merger is an important step in its realisation. We’re excited by the perspectives of the joint business and by the variety of additional options that both Jiji and Cars45 customers will have.”

Maksym Golubev, country manager of Jiji Kenya commented, “We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with Cars 45. We believe this will offer a new car buying and selling experience, where we will be able to inspect cars on behalf of buyers, making us the safest online platform to buy cars in Africa. With this kind of unparalleled experience, our market reach will exponentially grow since we will be exploring a business outside our usual classifieds model and our car sellers will benefit from it by selling their cars faster now than ever before."

Soumobroto Ganguly, CEO of Cars45, commented: “We are proud to have built a trusted buying and selling experience in autos. It makes sense to combine online and offline expertise. Merging with Jiji is aimed at creating a new kind of automotive retail experience for users in Africa. We are confident of jointly building an African Champion in the O2O Automotive Sector. Together we look forward to making transactions transparent and convenient for our customers, dealers and franchisees across all our current and future markets.

According to Jiji CFO David Ojo, Cars45’s key value is its network of inspection centres where cars are inspected by more than 200 parameters. Unlike a classifieds marketplace where checks are inadequately carried out, transactional models employed by platforms like Cars45 ensure quality checks and detailed reports on a car’s condition with various databases.

Following the closing of the transaction, the operations of Cars45 and Jiji will merge to create a single organisation which will offer unique services for car sellers, buyers and dealers in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

About Jiji:

Jiji is a leading online marketplace in Africa. With operations across five countries, the platform attracts over 11 million unique users monthly that engage with over 3 million ads with a total value of over $10 billion. Jiji is currently among the most downloaded and highest-rated apps in African e-commerce.

About Cars45:

Cars45 is the leading transactional car marketplace in Africa. The technology platform allows sellers and buyers of African used cars to understand condition and value and exchange cars quickly and safely. By creating online infrastructure and digital processes in the automotive retail space Cars45 has led the shift towards an organised auto sector in Africa. The company started in July 2016 and has helped tens of thousands of customers trade in and buy cars in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.