The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Saturday issued a statement on th party's position in regard to media reports of embezzlement of Covid-19 funds at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

During an address to the press, party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna questioned the appropriateness of DCI investigations as pertains to state agency fiscal responsibility.

"We gather that the DCI has been called into Kemsa to investigate these matters. We, however, wonder how this can b so, before a credible audit by the Auditor General is carried out to ascertain the veracity of these claims," Sifuna stated in part.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna

ODM went on to question the manner in which media have covered the damning reports.

"Precedent has been st before where the media goes on a sensationalist extravaganza, with half-baked information obtained from shadowy sources, ending up creating more problems than solutions," the party stated.

DP Ruto on Kemsa

Deputy President William Ruto was also criticized for his recent remark on the Kemsa corruption scandal.

"It is disheartening to hear no less a senior government official than Deputy President go public with the juvenile and improper statement that 'at least now nobody can blame me for stealing Covid-19 funds'. This statement suggests that it is okay for the funds to be stolen if he is not to blame, or even more unsettling, it expresses the jealousy of being left out of the gravy boat," ODM bashed the DP.

