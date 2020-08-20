Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday admitted being a spectator in the running of government affairs - further launching perhaps the most scathing attack on the government he serves as second in command.

The DP spoke after the Standard did a story detailing his new status in President Uhuru Kenyatta's government where he has a powerful office but little or no delegated authority.

Ruto said he had no problem with being isolated if it meant he would be not isolated for the government's mess in dealing with the Covid19 crisis which he said was being used to enrich certain individuals.

"(Laughter emojis) at least for once it won't be possible to be blamed for what someone said "started in Wuhan as a virus, landed in Italy as a pandemic and now in Kenya as a multi-billion shilling corruption enterprise". Wacha niendelee kama spectator. ISORAIT," the deputy president said.

It was the second time that the DP is criticizing the very government which he serves.

Early this week, the DP claimed the police was being used to coerce and intimidate Senators to vote in a certain way in the Counties Revenue Sharing formula.

This was in spite of a denial by Ruto's juniors, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai that the arrest of three Senators was in no way related to their stand.