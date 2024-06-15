How celebrities reacted to the Finance bill 2024 as Kenyans wait with bated breath

From social media to actively reaching out to their elected leaders, no stone has been left unturned even as those close to President William Ruto maintain their support for the contentious bill.

Celebrities have also played their part, giving their take on the bill and unpacking how detrimental it will be to ordinary Kenyans and tax payers already shouldering a heavy burden.

One thing is certain: Should the bill sail through as it is, Kenyans will find themselves with less money in the pocket and with a heavy weight to shoulder even as critics question how billions collected by the government are spent.

I have officially given up on this country - Khalif Kairo

The renowned entrepreneur who has built a thriving business empire leveraging on his social media management expertise and skills is not impressed with the bill and he made it known.

Pulse Live Kenya

He even revealed that he has given up on the country even as a section of leaders close to President William Ruto remain adamant on passing the bill.

"Anyway, they pass that bill as it is. I have officially given up on this country. Nothing will change if I leave, Lakini I wanna start a family in a system that actually values tax payers. Wacha tukujange holiday Kenia." Kairo stated.

Betty Kyallo on government supporting citizens and not tormenting them

Media star Betty Kyallo is aware of the consequences and the reality that Kenyans will find themselves in should the bill sail through and has voiced her opposition.

Noting that the 2023 Finance Act saw many companies close, leaving thousands of Kenyans jobless owing to heavy taxation, the renowned journalist has boldly rejected the bill.

Media personality Betty Kyallo (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

She weighed in, stating that the government should support its people and not torment them with heavy taxes that place their jobs on the line as a number of employers that will be impacted by the proposed taxes have already warned of possible job losses.

Blessed Njugush discusses Finance Bill 2024, urges MPs to reject it

Comedian and content creator Njugush has made it known that he is opposed to the bill.

The talented comedian explained in an interview with Citizen TV how the bill will make situation worse for millions of Kenyans barely surviving in an economy where prices of basic commodities continue to soar as jobs and incomes shrink, going by the number of employers exiting the Kenyan market or downscaling their operations.

Comedian Njugush during the Finance Bill 2024 discussion on Citizen TV Pulse Live Kenya

He consequently challenged MPs to reject the Finance Bill.

Butita weighs in, remains non-comital

When the time to speak came, Butita who recently accompanied President William Ruto to the U.S. made it to the list of those who spoke, only that he remained non-comital.

President William Ruto and Eddie Butita meet Steve Harvey in the U.S. on May 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

A statement by the SPM Buzz CEO noted that creatives are not necessarily opposed to the bill but were calling for a ‘harmonised approach.’

