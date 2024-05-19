Butita celebrates being included in Ruto’s U.S. state visit delegation

Comedian Eddie Butita has shared that he will accompany President Willaim Ruto to the US during the Head of State’s upcoming state visit.
The comedian thanked the President for including him in his delegation, noting that his inclusion is a clear sign that the creative industry is part of the conversation.
“Leaving for USA today. Thank you His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto for chosing me to accompany you to the United States of America State Visit hosted by the USA President His Excellency President Joe Biden.
“The fact that I'm part of the Head of states delegation is a clear sign and we are happy that the creative industry is part of the conversations we are going to have during this trip.” Butita wrote.
Ruto’s state visit scheduled for May 23, will be the first by an African head of state to the U.S. since 2018, highlighting Kenya's esteemed position in international affairs.
Ruto to visit Tyler Perry's studio in Atlanta
During his state visit to the U.S., President Ruto will visit Tyler Perry's Sh33 billion studio in Atlanta where he will be joined by other Hollywood stars.
This was of interest to Abel Mutua who, on a lighter note, wrote that Butita should photograph the studios for replication.
“Ndio Maanake!!!! Piga hizo studio za Tyler Perry picha tukuje tuzireplicate hapa. Niko na maboy wadeadly pale jua kali.” Abel wrote.
Celebrities and fans congratulate Butita
The news caused excitement among Butita’s fans with celebrities also weighing in as sampled below.
pilot_makau_michael: It is a matter of time and everything comes into place! Congratulations @eddiebutita and all the best!
kennethetende: 👏👏👏👏👏 @eddiebutita Manze you're an inspiration to many people. You give us hope to keep pushing in what we believe in. We do our level best and leave the rest to God🙏🏼💪
colloblue_udc: Hawataki dancer mwenye kudade awafunze challenge one two ???😂😂
nasrayusuff: 😂😂😂i will believe when i see it😂🙌🙌
blessednjugush: OGW! Na nilijua unaenda mbali bana
devis_mk: This guy deserved it.. Even more to be precise ❤️🙌🔥
