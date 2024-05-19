The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Butita celebrates being included in Ruto’s U.S. state visit delegation

Charles Ouma

During his state visit to the U.S., President Ruto will visit Tyler Perry's Sh33 billion studio in Atlanta where he will be joined by other Hollywood stars.

A collage image of comedian Butita and President William Ruto
A collage image of comedian Butita and President William Ruto

Comedian Eddie Butita has shared that he will accompany President Willaim Ruto to the US during the Head of State’s upcoming state visit.

Recommended articles

The comedian thanked the President for including him in his delegation, noting that his inclusion is a clear sign that the creative industry is part of the conversation.

“Leaving for USA today. Thank you His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto for chosing me to accompany you to the United States of America State Visit hosted by the USA President His Excellency President Joe Biden.

“The fact that I'm part of the Head of states delegation is a clear sign and we are happy that the creative industry is part of the conversations we are going to have during this trip.” Butita wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto’s state visit scheduled for May 23, will be the first by an African head of state to the U.S. since 2018, highlighting Kenya's esteemed position in international affairs.

During his state visit to the U.S., President Ruto will visit Tyler Perry's Sh33 billion studio in Atlanta where he will be joined by other Hollywood stars.

READ: US lawmaker not happy with rejection of request have Ruto address joint sitting of Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

This was of interest to Abel Mutua who, on a lighter note, wrote that Butita should photograph the studios for replication.

“Ndio Maanake!!!! Piga hizo studio za Tyler Perry picha tukuje tuzireplicate hapa. Niko na maboy wadeadly pale jua kali.” Abel wrote.

The news caused excitement among Butita’s fans with celebrities also weighing in as sampled below.

pilot_makau_michael: It is a matter of time and everything comes into place! Congratulations @eddiebutita and all the best!

ADVERTISEMENT

kennethetende: 👏👏👏👏👏 @eddiebutita Manze you're an inspiration to many people. You give us hope to keep pushing in what we believe in. We do our level best and leave the rest to God🙏🏼💪

READ: Hollywood billionaires, Coca-Cola's Sh26B deal & other goodies awaiting Ruto in U.S.

colloblue_udc: Hawataki dancer mwenye kudade awafunze challenge one two ???😂😂

nasrayusuff: 😂😂😂i will believe when i see it😂🙌🙌

ADVERTISEMENT

blessednjugush: OGW! Na nilijua unaenda mbali bana

devis_mk: This guy deserved it.. Even more to be precise ❤️🙌🔥

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi, Maureen Waititu and Trio Mio

How Eric Omondi, Samidoh, Trio Mio & other stars celebrated Mother's Day

Flexx, Pili Pili and Q-Tasi

6 Calif Records stars who disappeared from the limelight after success

Former NTV health and science reporter, Eunice Omollo

Eunice Omollo: Ex-NTV reporter cries for help amid struggles with bipolar disorder

Khalif Kairo's girlfriend content creator Cera Imani

Cera Imani discusses split from Kairo & origin of clubbing video