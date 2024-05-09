Hollywood billionaires, Coca-Cola's Sh26B deal & other goodies awaiting Ruto in U.S.

The visit scheduled for May 23, will be the first by an African head of state to the U.S. since 2018, highlighting Kenya's esteemed position in international affairs.

President Ruto to tour Tyler Perry studios

In an exciting development for Kenya's burgeoning creative sector, President Ruto will visit Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta where he will be joined by other Hollywood stars.

Tyler Perry is prominent American playwright, actor, screenwriter, producer, and director.

He has been behind many successful movies and series including, Madea, If Loving You is Wrong, The Haves and the Have Nots, For Better or Worse, The Oval among many more.

After his massive success, Perry opened his own studio in Atlanta which cost him about $250 million (Sh33 billion).

This visit is expected to spark significant conversations and partnerships between Kenyan creatives and major players in the Hollywood industry.

The focus will be on unlocking the potential of Kenya's film and entertainment sectors, creating avenues for collaboration and cultural exchange that could elevate the local creative scene on a global scale​.

Coca-Cola's Sh26 billion investment deal

The economic highlight of the visit includes a colossal investment from Coca-Cola amounting to $200 million (approximately Sh26 billion).

President William Ruto at the New York Stock Exchange in December 17, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"There will be a signing off a major investment by Coca-Cola in the region of 200 million dollar investment in Kenya," Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'oei said on May 8.

The current market value of the Coca-Cola Company is approximately $270.82 billion.

Engagements in Education and Health

Further enriching the visit, there will be key engagements in higher education and health sectors.

President Ruto is expected to meet with several top U.S. academic institutions to foster partnerships focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

These discussions aim to create opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange that will benefit Kenyan educational institutions and students​.

Additionally, the visit will see a partnership between Kenya's Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), focusing on health collaborations that are vital for the development of medical research and public health strategies in Kenya.

Bilateral Talks with President Biden and Kenyan Diaspora Engagement

A critical component of President Ruto's visit will be his bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.

The discussions are expected to cover a range of topics including defense cooperation, counter-terrorism, and climate change, emphasizing Kenya's pivotal role in regional security and environmental initiatives​.

President Joe Biden and President William Ruto at the White House, Washington Pulse Live Kenya

"The president (Ruto) will hold a bilateral meeting with President Biden. They will consolidate conversations around our defence co-operation. Kenya is an anchor state in the region when it comes to counter terrorism, peace and security.

"There will be a conversation about how Kenya can play a bigger role in that regard and the role the U.S can play to support that," the Foreign Affairs PS divulged.

A High-Profile Dinner and Congressional Address

The visit will culminate in a high-profile dinner hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce, where significant business deals are anticipated to be concluded.

Additionally, President Ruto is slated to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress, presenting a prime opportunity to articulate Kenya's vision and priorities on a prestigious international stage​.

This state visit not only symbolizes the strong ties between Kenya and the United States but also sets the stage for substantial economic, educational, and cultural partnerships that could have long-lasting impacts on Kenya's development trajectory.