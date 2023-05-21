The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

20 Kenyan celebrity kids with the most Instagram followers

Amos Robi

The celebrity kids are as old as 16 and as young as one month old but boast of a good reach on Instagram

Ladasha Belle Wambo, Milla Netai, Taji Wa Jesus and Heaven Bahati
Ladasha Belle Wambo, Milla Netai, Taji Wa Jesus and Heaven Bahati

In today's digital era, social media has become a powerful platform for individuals to showcase their talents, connect with fans, and express their unique personalities.

Recommended articles

Kenyan celebrities' kids are no exception, as they have taken the social media sphere by storm with their remarkable online presence.

These young stars, born into the spotlight, have amassed impressive followings on various social media platforms, captivating audiences with their charm, talent, and captivating content.

In this article, we delve into the world of Kenya's top celebrities' kids who have become rising stars in their own right, commanding significant attention and admiration from their growing social media fan bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first-born daughter of singer Bahati and Diana Marua is undoubtedly the most followed celebrity kid in Kenya.

With her charm, adorable looks, and bubbly personality, she has become a favourite among Kenyan netizens.

Heaven boasts of 715,OOO followers on her Instagram.

Heaven Bahati
Heaven Bahati Heaven Bahati Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Ladasha Belle Wambo, daughter of popular gospel artist Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo, has become a social media sensation in her own right.

Ladasha Belle commands a following of 454,000 making her the second most followed celebrity kid on the platform in the country.

Ladasha Belle Wambo
Ladasha Belle Wambo Ladasha Belle Wambo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The third slot is taken by another of the Bahati's Majesty Bahati, who at three years old already has a following of 302,000 followers.

Majesty Bahati
Majesty Bahati Majesty Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Son of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is another celebrity kid enjoying followership from both Kenya and Tanzania.

Naseeb enjoys a following of 254,000 subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Naseeb Junior
Naseeb Junior Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

Another Bahati baby that enjoys following on Instagram is Morgan, Bahati's eldest son. Morgan enjoys a following of 213,000 followers.

Morgan Bahati
Morgan Bahati Morgan Bahati Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The WaJesus family has their son Taji Wa Jesus is close to hitting 200,000 followers as he is just 1000 followers away.

Taji Wa Jesus
Taji Wa Jesus Taji Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati's daughter with Yvette Obura also is not left behind as she enjoys a following of 163,000 followers.

Mueni Bahati
Mueni Bahati Mueni Bahati Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Ray's son Gavin is another celebrity kid who commands a good following on Instagram, he enjoys a following of 90,000 followers.

Amber Ray's son Gavin
Amber Ray's son Gavin Amber Ray's son Gavin Pulse Live Kenya

Singer's Nameless and Wahu first-born daughter Tumiso Mathenge makes it in the list of those enjoying significant following as she enjoys a good 82,000 followers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tumiso Mathenge
Tumiso Mathenge Tumiso Mathenge Pulse Live Kenya

Terence Creative and Milly Chebby's daughter Milla Netai enjoys a following of 77,000 followers.

Milla Netai
Milla Netai Milla Netai Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Mo's son Muraya Junior enjoys a following of 75,000 followers

Muraya Junior
Muraya Junior Muraya Junior Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati's youngest daughter Malaika Bahati enjoys a following of 56,000 being amongst the youngest kids with a good following.

Diana Marua and her daughter Malaika
Diana Marua and her daughter Malaika Diana Marua and her daughter Malaika Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Seed's son Gold Kristen enjoys a following of 31,000 followers on Instagram.

Mr Seed and his son Gold Kristen
Mr Seed and his son Gold Kristen Mr Seed and his son Gold Kristen Pulse Live Kenya

Content creator Thee Pluto's daughter has a good following of 29,000 followers despite her parents not having revealed her face. Zoey ties with Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy's son Haseeb Kai.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thee Pluto and his daughter Zoey
Thee Pluto and his daughter Zoey Thee Pluto and his daughter Zoey Pulse Live Kenya

'Machachari' actor Kamau Mbaya's daughter Astra Kamau has a following of 28,000

Tyler Mbaya and his daughter Astra Kamau
Tyler Mbaya and his daughter Astra Kamau Tyler Mbaya and his daughter Astra Kamau Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Sky Muriu, son of make up artists Carey Wahu has a following of 11,000 followers.

Sky Muriu
Sky Muriu Sky Muriu Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah's daughter Keilah has a following of 20,000 followers.

Carrol Muthoni and her daughter Keilah Oyando
Carrol Muthoni and her daughter Keilah Oyando Keilah Oyando Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Aggie the Dance Queen's daughter has a following of 6,000.

Aggie the Dance Queen and her daughter Hawi
Aggie the Dance Queen and her daughter Hawi Aggie the Dance Queen and her daughter Hawi Pulse Live Kenya

Africanah Rapudo enjoys, a following of 14,000 followers even though she is barely a month old.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Abel Mutua & Phillip Karanja's movie 'Click Click Bang' wins 2 awards in Nigeria

Abel Mutua & Phillip Karanja's movie 'Click Click Bang' wins 2 awards in Nigeria

20 Kenyan celebrity kids with the most Instagram followers

20 Kenyan celebrity kids with the most Instagram followers

Sauti Sol announces parting ways indefinitely, Akothee goes after Andrew Kibe & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Sauti Sol announces parting ways indefinitely, Akothee goes after Andrew Kibe & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Kabi clashes with mother-in-law over gastric balloon procedure

Kabi clashes with mother-in-law over gastric balloon procedure

Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music [Full Statement]

Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music [Full Statement]

2Face Idibia faces criticism after cheating remarks in front of wife Annie

2Face Idibia faces criticism after cheating remarks in front of wife Annie

Mike Sonko challenge: Mulamwah apologizes, deletes video after explanation

Mike Sonko challenge: Mulamwah apologizes, deletes video after explanation

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Akothee finally takes legal action against Andrew Kibe

Jackie Matubia shares update on daughter's condition after difficult night

Jackie Matubia shares update on daughter's condition after difficult night

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Freshly Mwamburi and Sharon Zey who acted as Stella in Freshly's song, 'Stella Wangu'

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Actor and Content creator Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua acquires multi-million luxury SUV after dumping his Mercedes Benz [Photos]

From left: Tv personalities Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo, content creators Nick Kwach & Aicy Stevens

6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry

Joyce Maina

Joyce Maina's 10-year-old advert goes viral again, explains the making of the video