In today's digital era, social media has become a powerful platform for individuals to showcase their talents, connect with fans, and express their unique personalities.
20 Kenyan celebrity kids with the most Instagram followers
The celebrity kids are as old as 16 and as young as one month old but boast of a good reach on Instagram
Kenyan celebrities' kids are no exception, as they have taken the social media sphere by storm with their remarkable online presence.
These young stars, born into the spotlight, have amassed impressive followings on various social media platforms, captivating audiences with their charm, talent, and captivating content.
In this article, we delve into the world of Kenya's top celebrities' kids who have become rising stars in their own right, commanding significant attention and admiration from their growing social media fan bases.
Heaven Bahati
The first-born daughter of singer Bahati and Diana Marua is undoubtedly the most followed celebrity kid in Kenya.
With her charm, adorable looks, and bubbly personality, she has become a favourite among Kenyan netizens.
Heaven boasts of 715,OOO followers on her Instagram.
Ladasha Belle Wambo
Ladasha Belle Wambo, daughter of popular gospel artist Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo, has become a social media sensation in her own right.
Ladasha Belle commands a following of 454,000 making her the second most followed celebrity kid on the platform in the country.
Majesty Bahati
The third slot is taken by another of the Bahati's Majesty Bahati, who at three years old already has a following of 302,000 followers.
Naseeb Junior
Son of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is another celebrity kid enjoying followership from both Kenya and Tanzania.
Naseeb enjoys a following of 254,000 subscribers.
Morgan Bahati
Another Bahati baby that enjoys following on Instagram is Morgan, Bahati's eldest son. Morgan enjoys a following of 213,000 followers.
Taji Wa Jesus
The WaJesus family has their son Taji Wa Jesus is close to hitting 200,000 followers as he is just 1000 followers away.
Mueni Bahati
Bahati's daughter with Yvette Obura also is not left behind as she enjoys a following of 163,000 followers.
Gavin
Amber Ray's son Gavin is another celebrity kid who commands a good following on Instagram, he enjoys a following of 90,000 followers.
Tumiso Mathenge
Singer's Nameless and Wahu first-born daughter Tumiso Mathenge makes it in the list of those enjoying significant following as she enjoys a good 82,000 followers.
Milla Netai
Terence Creative and Milly Chebby's daughter Milla Netai enjoys a following of 77,000 followers.
Muraya Junior
DJ Mo's son Muraya Junior enjoys a following of 75,000 followers
Malaika Bahati
Bahati's youngest daughter Malaika Bahati enjoys a following of 56,000 being amongst the youngest kids with a good following.
Gold Kristen
Mr Seed's son Gold Kristen enjoys a following of 31,000 followers on Instagram.
Zoey Pluto
Content creator Thee Pluto's daughter has a good following of 29,000 followers despite her parents not having revealed her face. Zoey ties with Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy's son Haseeb Kai.
Astra Kamau
'Machachari' actor Kamau Mbaya's daughter Astra Kamau has a following of 28,000
Sky Muriu
Sky Muriu, son of make up artists Carey Wahu has a following of 11,000 followers.
Keila Oyando
Mulamwah's daughter Keilah has a following of 20,000 followers.
Hawi
Aggie the Dance Queen's daughter has a following of 6,000.
Africanah Rapudo
Africanah Rapudo enjoys, a following of 14,000 followers even though she is barely a month old.
