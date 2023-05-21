20 Kenyan celebrity kids with the most Instagram followers

Kenyan celebrities' kids are no exception, as they have taken the social media sphere by storm with their remarkable online presence.

These young stars, born into the spotlight, have amassed impressive followings on various social media platforms, captivating audiences with their charm, talent, and captivating content.

In this article, we delve into the world of Kenya's top celebrities' kids who have become rising stars in their own right, commanding significant attention and admiration from their growing social media fan bases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heaven Bahati

The first-born daughter of singer Bahati and Diana Marua is undoubtedly the most followed celebrity kid in Kenya.

With her charm, adorable looks, and bubbly personality, she has become a favourite among Kenyan netizens.

Heaven boasts of 715,OOO followers on her Instagram.

Heaven Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Ladasha Belle Wambo

Ladasha Belle Wambo, daughter of popular gospel artist Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo, has become a social media sensation in her own right.

Ladasha Belle commands a following of 454,000 making her the second most followed celebrity kid on the platform in the country.

Ladasha Belle Wambo Pulse Live Kenya

Majesty Bahati

ADVERTISEMENT

The third slot is taken by another of the Bahati's Majesty Bahati, who at three years old already has a following of 302,000 followers.

Majesty Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Naseeb Junior

Son of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is another celebrity kid enjoying followership from both Kenya and Tanzania.

Naseeb enjoys a following of 254,000 subscribers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

Morgan Bahati

Another Bahati baby that enjoys following on Instagram is Morgan, Bahati's eldest son. Morgan enjoys a following of 213,000 followers.

Morgan Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Taji Wa Jesus

ADVERTISEMENT

The WaJesus family has their son Taji Wa Jesus is close to hitting 200,000 followers as he is just 1000 followers away.

Taji Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

Mueni Bahati

Bahati's daughter with Yvette Obura also is not left behind as she enjoys a following of 163,000 followers.

Mueni Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Gavin

Amber Ray's son Gavin is another celebrity kid who commands a good following on Instagram, he enjoys a following of 90,000 followers.

Amber Ray's son Gavin Pulse Live Kenya

Tumiso Mathenge

Singer's Nameless and Wahu first-born daughter Tumiso Mathenge makes it in the list of those enjoying significant following as she enjoys a good 82,000 followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tumiso Mathenge Pulse Live Kenya

Milla Netai

Terence Creative and Milly Chebby's daughter Milla Netai enjoys a following of 77,000 followers.

Milla Netai Pulse Live Kenya

Muraya Junior

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Mo's son Muraya Junior enjoys a following of 75,000 followers

Muraya Junior Pulse Live Kenya

Malaika Bahati

Bahati's youngest daughter Malaika Bahati enjoys a following of 56,000 being amongst the youngest kids with a good following.

Diana Marua and her daughter Malaika Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Gold Kristen

Mr Seed's son Gold Kristen enjoys a following of 31,000 followers on Instagram.

Mr Seed and his son Gold Kristen Pulse Live Kenya

Zoey Pluto

Content creator Thee Pluto's daughter has a good following of 29,000 followers despite her parents not having revealed her face. Zoey ties with Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy's son Haseeb Kai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thee Pluto and his daughter Zoey Pulse Live Kenya

Astra Kamau

'Machachari' actor Kamau Mbaya's daughter Astra Kamau has a following of 28,000

Tyler Mbaya and his daughter Astra Kamau Pulse Live Kenya

Sky Muriu

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky Muriu, son of make up artists Carey Wahu has a following of 11,000 followers.

Sky Muriu Pulse Live Kenya

Keila Oyando

Mulamwah's daughter Keilah has a following of 20,000 followers.

Keilah Oyando Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawi

Aggie the Dance Queen's daughter has a following of 6,000.

Aggie the Dance Queen and her daughter Hawi Pulse Live Kenya

Africanah Rapudo

Africanah Rapudo enjoys, a following of 14,000 followers even though she is barely a month old.