Akothee celebrates former Manager Nelly Oaks as he turns a year older

In a Lengthy post seen by Pulse Live, the self-proclaimed President of single mothers commended Oaks for being instrumental in her career.

The Abebo hit-maker mentioned that she will never regret having Nelly Oaks in her team, because most of the time she used to piss him off and he never gave up on her.

ece-auto-gen

Happy Birthday

“HELP ME WISH @nellyoaks

A HAPPY BIRTHDAY 💋💋💋

On this Day The king of my Queendom was born , King Hezekiah Nelson Oyugi Okuna is turning a year younger .

I will take this bold step to thank God for having brought you into my life , All the fan the journey ,the laughter's the dissapointments ,the pain and the satisfaction we endured together were all lessons of life 💪 I will never regret one day of having you in my life , I think most of the time ,I piss you off than you do to me King ,I know I am not a very easy person ,🤔 I hate some of my behaviors ( mrs perfectionist) angeyo ni ok an ngat maber ahinya ,kendo ok an ngat masani 🤣🤣🤣.)

TRANSLATION ! but you have stood by me always with all my rubbish” reads part of tye Birthday message.

ece-auto-gen

Adding that; “ It's only been a year ,I din't see you ,and it felt like a decade 🙏🏻. The tremendous growth in you ,have touched hearts Chairman, I am happy most people Address you as chairman now 💪 I see people who never used to pick up your calls ,respect you to the core now💪It's Called Growth and your Time to SHINE . 👉As you turn a year younger ,just know that There is a woman somewhere on this planet earth ,who will always respect ,love SUPPORT and care for you 💪 GO KICK ASS KING”

Akothee went on to advice the former manager not to trust anybody in his line of work but to always consider everyone.

“ONE WORD. ACCEPT ALL TRUST NO ONE ,BUT CONSIDER EVERYONE. DONT EVEN TRUST ME ,COZ I DONT EVEN TRUST MYSELF

Put me in the consider corner Dhako ber gi dichuo ma mare kende. NAIROBI COME SLOW

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NELLYOAKS @NELLYOAKS” wrote Akothee.