The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Amos Robi

Makadia expressed her love for her partner in an intimate message she wrote

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend
Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Love is in the air for Fancy Makadia, the youngest daughter of Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Akothee.

Recommended articles

Makadia, who is based in France, recently introduced her lover to the public in a heartfelt post on social media.

In the post, Makadia expressed her gratitude for her partner's love and support, thanking him for making her a better person. She also affectionately referred to him as 'OC' (Osiep Chunya), revealing their closeness and intimacy.

"Hey you, I am truly blessed to have you as a part of my life. Thank you for being my lover, my friend, and confidant. Your love has given me the confidence and courage to conquer this world. I thank you for making me a better person.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You could have had anyone in this world, but you chose me. Thank You. I love you OC (Osiep Chunya)" read the post by Makadia.

Fancy Makadia
Fancy Makadia Pulse Live Kenya

The post was met with mixed reactions from fans, below are some of the reactions :

Catherine Cathy Nyaboke Wameamua this tym ni weddings tu...anyway congratulations gal!

Agnes Kerubo So lovely my daughter may God grant you the desires of your heart

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nairobi WOMAN Kumbe unakuanga na mtu dia?

Daniel D'rapture Njoroge Hii imeenda navenye nilikua na hopes wacha ntafute pesa kwanza...

Cindy Knorriez Hii imeenda na siyo Kenya, congratulations for finding true love dear,may happiness be your portion

Emelda Kachi Congratulations ndio maana your mum ameamua kufanya wedding atleast watoto wafuate her ways

Mokogoti Pauline Ogake hii imeenda bwana... Mapenzi wewe tukikushika huku kenya warembo wetu wote wataolewa na furaha... Praying for everyone who is looking for true love.. Congratulations Fancy Makadia and all the best jaber

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelation by Makadia comes just days after her mother tied the knot in a beautiful wedding and is planning another wedding in Switzerland later in July.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Bien speaks on replacing Bensoul & Nviiri who are set to leave Sol Generation

Bien speaks on replacing Bensoul & Nviiri who are set to leave Sol Generation

Nadia Mukami fully sponsors drop-out teen girl back to school

Nadia Mukami fully sponsors drop-out teen girl back to school

Sonko in hot water over accusations in Millicent Omanga's alleged video leak

Sonko in hot water over accusations in Millicent Omanga's alleged video leak

TV presenter improvises stools as tripod during live bulletin [Photos]

TV presenter improvises stools as tripod during live bulletin [Photos]

Chebet Ronoh opens up about being unhappy despite losing weight

Chebet Ronoh opens up about being unhappy despite losing weight

3 laws Miss Trudy broke that can get you easily arrested in Kenya's airports

3 laws Miss Trudy broke that can get you easily arrested in Kenya's airports

Sophia Wanuna's biography: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son

Sophia Wanuna's biography: Age, education, net worth, boyfriend & son

Michelle Ntalami spills secrets to an irresistible curvy figure

Michelle Ntalami spills secrets to an irresistible curvy figure

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design

Ida Odinga (left) hugs Akothee

The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know