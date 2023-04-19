Love is in the air for Fancy Makadia, the youngest daughter of Kenyan singer and entrepreneur, Akothee.
Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding
Makadia expressed her love for her partner in an intimate message she wrote
Recommended articles
Makadia, who is based in France, recently introduced her lover to the public in a heartfelt post on social media.
In the post, Makadia expressed her gratitude for her partner's love and support, thanking him for making her a better person. She also affectionately referred to him as 'OC' (Osiep Chunya), revealing their closeness and intimacy.
"Hey you, I am truly blessed to have you as a part of my life. Thank you for being my lover, my friend, and confidant. Your love has given me the confidence and courage to conquer this world. I thank you for making me a better person.
"You could have had anyone in this world, but you chose me. Thank You. I love you OC (Osiep Chunya)" read the post by Makadia.
The post was met with mixed reactions from fans, below are some of the reactions :
Catherine Cathy Nyaboke Wameamua this tym ni weddings tu...anyway congratulations gal!
Agnes Kerubo So lovely my daughter may God grant you the desires of your heart
The Nairobi WOMAN Kumbe unakuanga na mtu dia?
Daniel D'rapture Njoroge Hii imeenda navenye nilikua na hopes wacha ntafute pesa kwanza...
Cindy Knorriez Hii imeenda na siyo Kenya, congratulations for finding true love dear,may happiness be your portion
Emelda Kachi Congratulations ndio maana your mum ameamua kufanya wedding atleast watoto wafuate her ways
Mokogoti Pauline Ogake hii imeenda bwana... Mapenzi wewe tukikushika huku kenya warembo wetu wote wataolewa na furaha... Praying for everyone who is looking for true love.. Congratulations Fancy Makadia and all the best jaber
The revelation by Makadia comes just days after her mother tied the knot in a beautiful wedding and is planning another wedding in Switzerland later in July.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke