Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Makadia, who is based in France, recently introduced her lover to the public in a heartfelt post on social media.

In the post, Makadia expressed her gratitude for her partner's love and support, thanking him for making her a better person. She also affectionately referred to him as 'OC' (Osiep Chunya), revealing their closeness and intimacy.

"Hey you, I am truly blessed to have you as a part of my life. Thank you for being my lover, my friend, and confidant. Your love has given me the confidence and courage to conquer this world. I thank you for making me a better person.

"You could have had anyone in this world, but you chose me. Thank You. I love you OC (Osiep Chunya)" read the post by Makadia.

Pulse Live Kenya

The post was met with mixed reactions from fans, below are some of the reactions :

Catherine Cathy Nyaboke Wameamua this tym ni weddings tu...anyway congratulations gal!

Agnes Kerubo So lovely my daughter may God grant you the desires of your heart

The Nairobi WOMAN Kumbe unakuanga na mtu dia?

Daniel D'rapture Njoroge Hii imeenda navenye nilikua na hopes wacha ntafute pesa kwanza...

Cindy Knorriez Hii imeenda na siyo Kenya, congratulations for finding true love dear,may happiness be your portion

Emelda Kachi Congratulations ndio maana your mum ameamua kufanya wedding atleast watoto wafuate her ways

Mokogoti Pauline Ogake hii imeenda bwana... Mapenzi wewe tukikushika huku kenya warembo wetu wote wataolewa na furaha... Praying for everyone who is looking for true love.. Congratulations Fancy Makadia and all the best jaber

