Alikiba, Bahati & Diana Marua light up Nairobi in sensational show [Videos]

Nairobi residents were treated to a night of sensational music and unforgettable vibes on Friday, October 28, as the Express Way Lounge, came alive with the magic of live performances.
The event featured a star-studded lineup, headlined by Tanzanian music sensation Alikiba, and graced by the presence of Bahati and his wife, Diana Marua. As the night unfolded, attendees were in for a musical treat like no other.
Before the main acts took the stage, the crowd was kept in high spirits by the charismatic Kiss FM presenter Kwambox, the ever-entertaining comedian Oga Obinna, and Fred Omondi, who expertly hyped up the audience and set the stage for an electrifying evening.
The atmosphere was distinctly vibrant, with a relatively mature crowd that knew how to have a good time. Artists mingled freely with their fans, creating an intimate and relaxed setting that made the night all the more special.
Bahati and Diana, graced the stage with their presence, showcasing the strength of their union as they performed their hit song 'Mtaachana Tu.' Diana left the stage, leaving her hubby to serenade the audience with his own hit songs.
Bahati's electrifying performance included crowd-pleasers like 'Anyango,' 'Wa Nani,' and more, ensuring that fans received full value for their money and a memorable night to cherish.
After Bahati's performance, it was time for the Bongo vibes to take over, and Alikiba did not disappoint.
The legendary singer proved the timelessness of his artistry, taking the crowd on a journey through some of his biggest hits, including 'Usiniseme,' 'Mac Muga,' 'Dushelele,' 'Utu' and his latest chart-topper, 'Sumu.'
The audience was smitten, and Alikiba was equally enamoured by the electrifying energy of the night.
But the party didn't end with Alikiba's performance. The event continued with a lineup of talented DJs and lively MCs who treated the crowd to irresistible amapiano and reggae tunes, ensuring that the energy and excitement of the night carried on until the early hours of the morning.
