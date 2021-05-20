Alikiba takes a swipe at Diamond over his bitter rant at Forbes Magazine

In a tweet, King Kiba indirectly mocked Chibu Dangote, reminding him that those who get featured on Forbes Magazine never brag about their net worth, like he does.

Adding that, it was unnecessary for him to rant over the alleged Forbes List, yet he only needed to convince Tanzanians that he is rich.

Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Kiba Takes a Swipe

“Sadala nisikilize ,kati ya hao watu ambao wewe unajidanganya kuwa Ni wenzako , na kudanganya watu wenye ufupi wa akili .hakuna hata mmoja ametanga ana hela akaandikwa FB. haina haja yakulalamika sisi ukituambia kama unahela tunaamini inatosha ila wale wana akili ndefu (mediocre)” wrote Alikiba.

On Tuesday, the WCB President cautioned Forbes Magazine to never feature him on their “Lists” without doing a proper background check on his real Net worth.

The Jeje hit-maker asked the Magazine to Google him and ascertain his net worth before putting him on what he termed as “Stupid List”.

“FORBES: next time google me to know what am really worth of, before putting me on your Stupid Richest African Musicians List!!!” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

