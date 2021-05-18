Google me, before putting me on your Stupid List- Diamond lectures Forbes Magazine

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Chibu Dangote said that next time Forbes should try and Google him to ascertain his net worth before putting him on what he termed as “Stupid List”.

“FORBES: next time google me to know what am really worth of, before putting me on your Stupid Richest African Musicians List!!!” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

The List

Just other day, a list purportedly from Forbes Magazine ranked Platnumz’s at number 28, among 30 richest African Musicians with a Net Worth of $5.1.

On the other hand, Self-Proclaimed President of Single Mothers Esther Akoth aka Akohee was elated after appearing on the list of top 30 Richest Musicians in Africa, purportedly curated by Forbes Africa.

The Abebo Hit-maker noted that despite her name appearing on the list, a section of Kenyans will still go ahead to speculate that she bribed to be featured.

The List of Richest Musicians Pulse Live Kenya

On the list, the singer has been named number 15 with her Net worth estimated to be $10 Million.

Despite the list going viral, a number of stakeholders in the Music industry and artistes themselves have dismissed it, stating that figures quoted by the publication are wrong.

On the list, Senegalese singer, Songwriter, actor, Businessman and Politician Youssou N'dour hold the number one spot with a Net Worth of $145 Million.

Akon is second with an estimated Net worth of $80 Million.

