All is set for Pulse Influencer Awards 2021 Today

The initiative, aimed primarily at engaging the influencer communities will highlight the most consistent and impactful creators in Kenya and ultimately help to strengthen the growth of digital media across Africa.

Similar ceremonies will take place concurrently, in Pulse Africa's award-winning and recognized media houses in Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal.

In Kenya, the Pulse Influencer Awards' day event will start at 2:45 pm at the Pride Inn Azure Hotel, in Westlands and all our fans will be able to follow this event on our Pulse Kenya Facebook platform.

A subsequent evening gallery event will be streamed Live on our social media platforms as well, you do not want to miss this one!

In all, over 23 Awards will be given to deserving winners who were nominated by you - Kenyans online.

The Pulse Influencer Awards kicked off with a round of open nominations from our community, after which the list of nominated influencers was screened by the Jury.

The Pulse Kenya Jury long-listed nominees based on the set criteria to ensure that those who made it on the long list were ideal for each category.

The long-list nominees proceeded into an initial round of voting where each category had 10 nominees. A final short list of three nominees per category was released and everyone had a chance to vote for their favourites, this was the final round of voting.

Voting closed on October 7, 2021 and the long-awaited winners will be announced and awarded in today's event!

The Competition was open to all influencers in the participating countries who met the Nomination Guidelines.

Pulse Influencer Awards are put into three broad categories - Industry, Channel and the Pan-African category.

There are 15 sub-categories under the Industry Category, six sub-categories under the Channel Category and four sub-categories under the Pan-African Category.

The Pulse Influencer Awards will generate vast interest, engagement and reach across social media in all the participating countries, make sure you follow our pages to catch all the action as it happens.