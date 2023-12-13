The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood mourns loss of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor Andre Braugher after short illness

Lynet Okumu

Born in Chicago, and a graduate of Stanford University and Juilliard, Andre Braugher was popularly known for his roles, Frank Pembleton in 'Homicide' and the determined Capt. Holt in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'.

Renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023
Renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on December 11, after a brief illness, as confirmed by his publicist Jennifer Allen.

Braugher, celebrated for his intense performances and remarkable range, leaves a legacy of memorable roles in both movies and television.

Andre Braugher's career soared after his debut in the 1989 film 'Glory', portraying a sensitive soldier in a unit of Black soldiers during the Civil War.

Renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023
Renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023

His versatility became evident as he took on significant roles, including playing baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 'The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson'.

However, it was his portrayal of detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC series 'Homicide: Life on the Street' that earned him an Emmy and solidified his status as a formidable actor.

After 'Homicide', Braugher continued to make waves in the entertainment industry. His talents were showcased in various projects, such as the thriller 'Primal Fear,' Spike Lee's 'Get on the Bus,' and the sci-fi thriller 'Frequency'.

Braugher earned his second Emmy in 2006 for the FX miniseries 'Thief', amassing a total of 11 Emmy nominations throughout his acting career.

Renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023
Renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023

Braugher ventured into starring roles, headlining the medical drama series 'Gideon’s Crossing' as a brilliant oncologist mentoring young doctors.

His return to television with the role of Captain Ray Holt in the comedy series 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' brought him more acclaim.

Born in Chicago, and a graduate of Stanford University and Juilliard, Braugher showcased his versatility on stage at the New York Shakespeare Festival and even lent his voice to the animated character Darkseid in 'Superman/Batman: Apocalypse'.

Renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023
Renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023

His wife, Ami Brabson, is also an accomplished actor, and the couple shared their journey since their marriage in 1991.

NBC and Universal Television released a statement recognizing Braugher's impact on the profession.

The statement acknowledged Braugher's ability to infuse characters with both ferocity and quiet dignity, citing his portrayal of Det.

Renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023
Renowned actor Andre Braugher, who passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, December 11, 2023

Frank Pembleton in 'Homicide' and the determined Capt. Holt in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. Braugher's performances were deemed inspirational, and his absence will be deeply felt.

