Hollywood mourns loss of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor Andre Braugher after short illness

Braugher, celebrated for his intense performances and remarkable range, leaves a legacy of memorable roles in both movies and television.

Andre Braugher's early career and breakthrough

Andre Braugher's career soared after his debut in the 1989 film 'Glory', portraying a sensitive soldier in a unit of Black soldiers during the Civil War.

His versatility became evident as he took on significant roles, including playing baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 'The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson'.

However, it was his portrayal of detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC series 'Homicide: Life on the Street' that earned him an Emmy and solidified his status as a formidable actor.

Andre Braugher post-'Homicide' success: Awards and diverse roles

After 'Homicide', Braugher continued to make waves in the entertainment industry. His talents were showcased in various projects, such as the thriller 'Primal Fear,' Spike Lee's 'Get on the Bus,' and the sci-fi thriller 'Frequency'.

Braugher earned his second Emmy in 2006 for the FX miniseries 'Thief', amassing a total of 11 Emmy nominations throughout his acting career.

Andre Braugher's leading roles and return to television

Braugher ventured into starring roles, headlining the medical drama series 'Gideon’s Crossing' as a brilliant oncologist mentoring young doctors.

His return to television with the role of Captain Ray Holt in the comedy series 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' brought him more acclaim.

Braugher's personal and professional achievements

Born in Chicago, and a graduate of Stanford University and Juilliard, Braugher showcased his versatility on stage at the New York Shakespeare Festival and even lent his voice to the animated character Darkseid in 'Superman/Batman: Apocalypse'.

His wife, Ami Brabson, is also an accomplished actor, and the couple shared their journey since their marriage in 1991.

Legacy and recognition: NBC and Universal Television Statement

NBC and Universal Television released a statement recognizing Braugher's impact on the profession.

The statement acknowledged Braugher's ability to infuse characters with both ferocity and quiet dignity, citing his portrayal of Det.

