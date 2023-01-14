Anerlisa Muigai leaks screenshot of Ben Pol’s recent texts in ugly exchange

The screen shots believed to be messages from the singer depict Ben Pol pouring his heart out to Anerlisa, over Christmas admitting that she was in her thoughts over Christmas and the changes that have come with her exit in his life.

The first message in the series of messages sent in quick succession read: “I tried to decorate our Christmas tree, was thinking of you.”

A minute later, yet another followed which read: “Christmases are not the same” before yet another one that alluded to their marriage.

"I want to let you know that I was never with you because of money, in fact during our relationship, it was the time that I was making the least money in my whole 12+ years career, but I was okay and I never complained about it…I loved the space and the idea that we were going to grow together.” Read more messages.

Pulse Live Kenya

The screenshot shows that all the messages which were sent in quick succession were never responded to.

Ben Pol on not being happy while married to Anerlisa

Trouble began when Ben Pol admitted in a recent interview in which he opened up on their failed marriage, admitted that he never enjoyed being married to Anerlisa.

“Besides the cool photos and the good times on Instagram, I have not really enjoyed marriage like other couples.” Stated the Tanzanian star.

Anerlisa on her Instagram page said the Tanzanian singer has constantly used interviews to paint her in bad light which was different from what he sent her in texts.

"Ben I see you have really taken advantage of my silence for weakness... You've always had the right to tell the interviewer not to ask about me, why are you always making me look bad, yet you send me different from what you talk?" Anerlisa posed.

"If you are really a man I dare you to screenshot what you have been sending me since December 25 to January 4, I have a lot to say but I choose to be a lady, Its simple, stop talking about me!" Anerlisa added.