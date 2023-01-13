Anerlisa Muigai calls out Ben Pol after failed marriage remarks

Anerlisa on her Instagram page said the Tanzanian singer has constantly used interviews to paint her in bad light which was different from what he sent her in texts.

"Ben I see you have really taken advantage of my silence for weakness... You've always had the right to tell the interviewer not to ask about me, why are you always making me look bad, yet you send me different from what you talk?" Anerlisa posed.

The Keroche heiress further dared the singer to share screenshots of their communication adding that she has had a lot to say except she chose to keep silent.

Anerlisa Muigai moves out posh Nairobi home, sales Ranger Rover Pulse Live Kenya

"If you are really a man I dare you to screenshot what you have been sending me since December 25 to January 4, I have a lot to say but I choose to be a lady, Its simple, stop talking about me!" Anerlisa said.

The reaction by Anerlisa was invoked by comments Ben Pol made in an interview where he said despite being married earlier he has not had an opportunity to enjoy marriage, unlike other couples.

Besides the cool photos and the good times on Instagram, I have not really enjoyed marriage like other couples.

Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa-Ben Pol separation

Anerlisa and Ben Pol wedded in a lavish ceremony in May 2020 after three years of dating but went on to separate after just 11 months.