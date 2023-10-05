Celebrating beer, music, fashion & the next big influencers with Tusker OktobaFest at the Pulse Influencer Awards

These four aspects of culture need no words to find expression and in the same way, no one needs to explain why they move you - you simply feel it in your bones.

With these shared values, Pulse Influencer Awards is happy to announce Tusker OktobaFest East Africa Experience as an official premium sponsor of the 3rd Edition!

Happening in four East African nations this year, organisers have lined up great music, fun installations and a selection of some of the finest beers to try.

Tusker Oktobafest will be sponsoring three of the 22 categories in this year’s Pulse Influencer Awards: Music Influencer of the Year, Fashion Influencer of the Year and this year’s new category, the Next Gen Influencer of the Year.

Why music?

Tusker OktobaFest is celebrating music that transcends borders and brings people together for memorable shared experiences over beer. The music title is dedicated to musicians building global online communities and showcasing the true spirit of East Africa with their songs.

Nikita Kering won the Music Influencer of the Year in both the inaugural and second edition of the awards. In 2023, the category received over 54,000 votes with the winner set to be named on October 7, 2023.

Why fashion?

Kenya’s fashion influencers have truly pushed the conversation forward with viral looks, unique style and engaging content that fans enjoy online.

They are also highlighting the importance of sustainable practice with brands that are mindful to have low impact on the environment and eco-friendly manufacturing.

More than any other industry, fashion provides unique opportunities for collaboration. Tusker OktobaFest celebrates the passion these creators bring while showcasing authentic style. Indeed, this is the Golden Era, bold and elegant!

The fashion title has previously been won by Joy Kendi in 2021 and Mercy Sande in 2022, both leading influencers in the Kenyan industry. With close to 43,000 votes cast in this year’s edition, it will be exciting to find out the overall winner at the awards ceremony.

Tusker OktobaFest celebrating trailblazers in Kenya’s influencer landscape

For the first time in the history of the Pulse Influencer Awards, we will name the Next Gen Influencer of the Year. A category dedicated to innovators and fast-rising stars in their own right.

Tusker OktobaFest is excited to partner for this category which resonates with its Tusker Nexters initiative where creativity, risk-taking, and the pursuit of goals are nurtured. Everyone can make their mark!

Next Gen nominees this year included dance troupes, young media personalities, young actors, budding comedians and more. It will be exciting to see who Kenyans finally give the title when the winner is announced on Saturday.

East Africa’s biggest beer festival is here!

Like the Pulse Influencer Awards, Tusker OktobaFest EA Experience this year is bigger and better with events set to thrill fans in South Sudan (October 14), Tanzania (October 21), Uganda (October 22) and the final culmination in Nairobi, Kenya from October 27 to October 29.

They will also be on-ground at the Pulse Influencer Awards gala event on Saturday, October 7, be sure to watch Pulse Kenya socials to catch all the action!

