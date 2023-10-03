The sports category has moved to a new website.

OctobaFest Kisumu edition: A harmonious fusion of music, fun, & economic boost

Lynet Okumu

OctobaFest Kisumu edition lights up the city with music & economic flourish

Khaligraph Jones was one of the headlining acts at the Tusker OktobaFest Kisumu, delivering a signatureelectrifying performance.
OktobaFEast Africa kicked off with a bang in Kisumu over the weekend, taking the lakeside city by storm.

The festivities which unfolded at the Black Pearl Lounge & Grill, captivated revelers from Kisumu and neighboring counties.

Oktoberfest is a celebration of Kenyan culture, through beer, food, fashion, arts, music, and more.

READ: Tusker OktobaFest goes regional with editions in South Sudan, Uganda & Tanzania

This year's event undoubtedly lived up to its expectations. Headlining acts such as Ndovu Kuu, Khaligraph, and Maandy Kabaya Jones kept the audience enthralled, leading to a night of music and special memories.

Beyond the electrifying performances, the local business scene in Kisumu experienced a boost in customer activity across various sectors, including transportation, hospitality, and services.

Around the event venue, bodaboda riders and food vendors rejoiced in the surge of customers seeking their services.

Maurice Otieno, a bodaboda rider from Nyamasaria, expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the challenging economic climate in Kenya.

"Amid Kenya's ongoing economic challenges, the business opportunities stemming from OktobaFest are truly valued. As bodaboda riders, we are thankful. Any day we can earn something to take home is a good day," he said.

READ Tusker Fest Meru event: A night of music, creativity & celebration!

Catherine Twesigye, Tusker Brand Manager, shared her perspective on the overwhelming support for OktobaFest East Africa this year. She praised Kisumu for showcasing its cultural richness and the impact the event had on the local community.

"Kisumu truly showcased its cultural richness and impact, felt from the fish-selling ladies to the business operators around the venue. I am deeply grateful to the Kisumu crowd for their overwhelming support this weekend. Next weekend, the Tusker OktobaFest will make its debut in Naivasha, where we eagerly anticipate tapping into Rift Valley culture," she said.

READ: Oktobafest lives up to its billing as Kenya’s biggest beer festival

This year's OktobaFest is poised to build upon the resounding success of the 2022 event.

The festival is extending its reach to East African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and South Sudan. The OktobaFest caravan is heading to Party Island, Naivasha, on October 6 and 7, 2023.

