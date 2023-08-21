The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Arap Marindich arrested in CBD for whipping Tom Mboya statue

Fabian Simiyu

The arrest of Marindich has stirred a variety of emotions online.

Arap Marindich in trouble for whipping Tom Mboya statue
Arap Marindich in trouble for whipping Tom Mboya statue

Arap Marindich, a figure who gained notoriety in 2022 for mimicking World Rally Championship drivers, was arrested in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) for attacking the Tom Mboya statue.

Recommended articles

In a now-viral video, Marindich was initially caught on camera standing atop metal grills, wielding a whip as he struck the Tom Mboya statue.

It didn't take long for an undercover police officer, dressed in civilian clothing, to swiftly apprehend him, subsequently dragging him away.

Marindich arrested in CBD
Marindich arrested in CBD Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Stop creating memes from copyrighted content - KECOBO

Onlookers near the Archives building in the CBD recorded the entire incident while attempting to mediate, urging the officer to release Marindich.

The officer who apprehended Marindich clearly displayed discomfort with people recording him, and he issued threats to break the phones of those capturing the scene.

As Marindich was being pulled along Dedan Kimathi Street, he struggled to resist, although his efforts were futile due to being overpowered.

Arap Marindich arrested in Nairobi
Arap Marindich arrested in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Rahma No one is talking about macho za marindich, amenyongwa ama.

teetsotsi I know this officer... 😂😂... Huyu ukaimuona piga conner mbili.

Mama C&J When I see such posts, I remember when I told my maths teacher that I did the home work but forgot the book at home.gues what.

Mannix78 Do you know it is an offense to try to stop police from arresting a suspect or even help him arresting a suspect? You obstruct justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFRICAN PRINCE 🇬🇧🇰🇪 Whatever he did was wrong let him face justice.

Charles This town has to be cleaned of all activist,,town is for serious persons not activism.

edduh035 Nyi watu mnaeza tufanya sisi watu wa mashinani tufike Nairobi teketeke na mishale 😂.

Joss Githu Afade ata hampei nafasi ya kuuliza mwalimu wa math kitu😅

ADVERTISEMENT

The enigmatic figure behind the iconic helmet meme goes by the stage name Arap Marindich, while his true identity is rooted in the name Kennedy Kipkorir Lang'at.

Hailing from Kenya and deeply tied to the Kalenjin heritage, he's a proud representative of his native roots.

Arap Marindich's ascent to notoriety was nothing short of remarkable, catalysed by a side-splitting skit he masterminded alongside his companion, Tula Chemoget.

Their comedic chemistry took center stage in this memorable production, one that revolved around an audacious claim: participation in the prestigious World Rally Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot from viral TikTok video created by comedians Arap Marindich and Tula Chemoget
Screenshot from viral TikTok video created by comedians Arap Marindich and Tula Chemoget Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Media Influencer of the Year

In this whimsical snippet, the dynamic duo spun a tale of venturing from the heart of the wilderness, navigating treacherous terrains with fearless determination.

They emerged from the shadows of the bush, unabashedly asserting their triumphant arrival on the world stage.

It was a spectacle that straddled the realms of absurdity and brilliance, capturing the imaginations of countless viewers.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nandy swallows her words, reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]

Nandy swallows her words, reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]

Rayvanny faults promoters after unsuccessful show in Goma, DRC

Rayvanny faults promoters after unsuccessful show in Goma, DRC

Arap Marindich arrested in CBD for whipping Tom Mboya statue

Arap Marindich arrested in CBD for whipping Tom Mboya statue

Pozze accepts Babu Owino's advice concerning violent studio attack

Pozze accepts Babu Owino's advice concerning violent studio attack

'This Is Us' actor Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66

'This Is Us' actor Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news

Wahu gives harrowing 2018 experience as she celebrates daughter turning 10 months

Wahu gives harrowing 2018 experience as she celebrates daughter turning 10 months

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Shatta Bway, Mwende Macharia, MC Gogo & Shix Kapienga

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Long-serving KQ staffer Alice Waweru receives unforgettable water cannon salute

Long-serving KQ staffer receives unforgettable water cannon salute

Nana Owiti

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses