Arap Marindich arrested in CBD for whipping Tom Mboya statue

In a now-viral video, Marindich was initially caught on camera standing atop metal grills, wielding a whip as he struck the Tom Mboya statue.

It didn't take long for an undercover police officer, dressed in civilian clothing, to swiftly apprehend him, subsequently dragging him away.

Pulse Live Kenya

Onlookers near the Archives building in the CBD recorded the entire incident while attempting to mediate, urging the officer to release Marindich.

The officer who apprehended Marindich clearly displayed discomfort with people recording him, and he issued threats to break the phones of those capturing the scene.

As Marindich was being pulled along Dedan Kimathi Street, he struggled to resist, although his efforts were futile due to being overpowered.

Pulse Live Kenya

Social media reactions

Rahma No one is talking about macho za marindich, amenyongwa ama.

teetsotsi I know this officer... 😂😂... Huyu ukaimuona piga conner mbili.

Mama C&J When I see such posts, I remember when I told my maths teacher that I did the home work but forgot the book at home.gues what.

Mannix78 Do you know it is an offense to try to stop police from arresting a suspect or even help him arresting a suspect? You obstruct justice.

AFRICAN PRINCE 🇬🇧🇰🇪 Whatever he did was wrong let him face justice.

Charles This town has to be cleaned of all activist,,town is for serious persons not activism.

edduh035 Nyi watu mnaeza tufanya sisi watu wa mashinani tufike Nairobi teketeke na mishale 😂.

Joss Githu Afade ata hampei nafasi ya kuuliza mwalimu wa math kitu😅

Who is Arap Marindich?

The enigmatic figure behind the iconic helmet meme goes by the stage name Arap Marindich, while his true identity is rooted in the name Kennedy Kipkorir Lang'at.

Hailing from Kenya and deeply tied to the Kalenjin heritage, he's a proud representative of his native roots.

Arap Marindich's ascent to notoriety was nothing short of remarkable, catalysed by a side-splitting skit he masterminded alongside his companion, Tula Chemoget.

Their comedic chemistry took center stage in this memorable production, one that revolved around an audacious claim: participation in the prestigious World Rally Championship.

Pulse Live Kenya

In this whimsical snippet, the dynamic duo spun a tale of venturing from the heart of the wilderness, navigating treacherous terrains with fearless determination.

They emerged from the shadows of the bush, unabashedly asserting their triumphant arrival on the world stage.