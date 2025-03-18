Former Ramogi FM presenter puts ex-colleague to task after claims of goon attack

Former Ramogi Radio presenter and current Homa Bay County Chief of Staff, Charles Odhiambo, has denied claims that he was attacked and left in critical condition by goons.

Social media was abuzz with allegations that Odhiambo had been ambushed by unknown assailants and hospitalised and was nursing serious injuries.

However, in a phone interview with Ramogi TV , Odhiambo set the record straight, laughing off the reports and branding them as political propaganda.

Odhiambo was quick to reassure the public of his well-being, stating that he had not been harmed in any way.

I don't know where these rumours are coming from, but I can confirm to you that I am fine. In fact, I am at Yaya Centre attending to my car. If you doubt, you can come and confirm for yourself.

When asked about reports that he had sustained facial injuries, Odhiambo lightly responded with a rhetorical question.

Do I sound like someone whose lips are swollen?

He went on to point out that he had been alerted about the possibility of false claims being spread against him due to his rising profile in the regions politics.

Someone spoke to me and told me to expect such claims because I have become a politician. Politics is not easy.

Allegations of political propaganda at play

Odhiambo further suggested that the attack rumours were being fuelled by individuals who felt threatened by his growing influence.

In politics, once I realise you are smarter than me, I have to look for a way to insult you. That’s politics. I understand the game

He insisted that such tactics were common in political circles, adding that he was not moved by the smear campaign against him.

The moment you choose this path, you must develop a thick skin. I am not new to this, and I will not be shaken by propaganda.

Na muache propaganda – Governor Gladys Wanga responds to critics

Wanga also took to social media to address critics who made accusations she did not lay bare.

Posting from New York, where she had been attending a week-long meeting at the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), Wanga dismissed the accusations and reaffirmed her resilience.

Chilly morning here in New York as we wind our week-long meetings at CSW. Na muache propaganda. Fortunately, I’m battle-hardened, focused, and undeterred. Blessed week ahead!