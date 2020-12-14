Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has disclosed hints her singer husband, Ben Pol has sending to her about having babies.

In a screenshot she shared on her insta-story, Ms Muigai said her husband has been sharing cute baby videos with her, and the one she had posted was the sixth video she had received from him.

Anerlisa added that she now understands why Ben Pol has been doing what he has been doing.

Baby Fever! Anerlisa Muigai discloses messages hubby Ben Pol has been sending her about babies

“Guess who has been sending me a lot of cute baby Videos?? This is like the 6th, so cute but I get it now,” read her post.

This comes many months after it was rumoured that the two were already pregnant, and expecting their first child, but it turned out to be untrue.

Anerlisa Muigai and Ben Pol took many of their fans by surprise after they went public with their relationship in 2019 after dating for a few months.

They later proceeded to hold a traditional wedding in Kenya later on in the same year, where parents from both sides met.

The love birds then made their Union official in 2020 after they held a secret white wedding in Tanzania.

The union has also had its fair share of ups and downs as there have been reports of the two parting ways multiple times, but none of that has held any water.