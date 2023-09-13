The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Bahati, Terence react to Andrew Kibe's exit from YouTube

Denis Mwangi

Andrew Kibe has severally stirred controversy with the contents of his channel in which he expresses unreserved opinions on celebrities and viral content.

A collage of Bahati, Andrew Kibe and Terence Creative

News of Andrew Kibe losing his YouTube generated mixed reactions on social media, with many Kenyans divided on his controversial content.

Some of the highly anticipated reactions were from celebrities who had been featured on his show and suffered his wrath of heavy criticism such as Terence Creative and musician Bahati.

Reacting to the news, Terence, who has been nominated in the Pulse Influencer Awards, expressed sarcasm saying “Very sad I’ll miss my nganuthia whips.”

On his part, Bahati said that with Kibe out of YouTube, he and other couples who were the subject of his content would be relieved.

Bahati Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

“Naskia sasa Nganuthia and Kabahanye can now celebrate the ones we love at peace,” Bahati said, teasing his new song Huyu.

Kibe responded to the reaction saying that he would continue to put ‘Nganuthia’ and ‘Kabahanye’ on the hot spot, adding that he had seen the termination of his YouTube channel coming.

The former radio presenter said he has been working on a new platform, Yafreeka, that would give him better control of his content.

Kibe has severally stirred controversy with the contents of his channel in which he expresses unreserved opinions on celebrities and viral content.

He said that he would launch the app on Friday by going live on the platform.

Andrew Kibe’s channel was terminated on September 11, and he took to his X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration with the loss of his channel.

YouTuber Andrew Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

It is not clear what circumstances led to the termination of Kibe’s YouTube account which had nearly 500,000 subscribers 159.5 million views and 3,000 videos.

“Have been testing out the live feature on Yafreeka and I am confident we shall be going Live this Friday.

“Sign up there and start uploading your content. We are the content cartel! Meanwhile, catch me tonight same time here on X, Rumble, Instagram and TikTok. The train left the station bruh,” he said.

Kibe started his career as a radio presenter at NRG Radio, where he co-hosted the breakfast show with Kamene Goro.

He later moved to Kiss FM, where he hosted the morning show alongside Kamene Goro.

In 2020, Kibe quit his radio job at Kiss 100 and relocated to the USA, where he now creates and promotes content on his YouTube channel.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
