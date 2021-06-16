Bahati responds to claims of stealing new song from Rwandese singer

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, allegations surfaced online, with netizens pointing fingers at Bahati, saying he had copied singer Butera Knowles’s song Peke Yangu that was released 5 years ago.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Bahati hit-back stating that his haters were not prepared to see him at number one and that’s why they want to taint his Album.

Adding that, its normal to be hated and envied when you are number one. Bahati’s songs have been trending at number 1, 2 and 3 on YouTube.

Bahati, Nadia Mukami and Butera Knowles Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati's Response

“It's normal !!!

When you are no #1, every number last will envy and try hate on you because they don't understand why god has chosen you and not them!!!

Naskia kuna watu washaanza kutafutia album yangu #lovelikethis 🌹 makosa juu hawaelewi vile natrend no 1,2 & 3, 🤔😄 btway itabidii wazoee juu sai hii naongea na youtube waone vile wanaeza change hizi rules zao ndio nitrend no 1 to ten. Dear my lovely fans please tell them to get used to seeing bahati @ no 1, its by god's will 🙏🙏🙏

On Set With that @africanfabricanddesignske Outfit 🔥so Get Ready for The Next Hit as You Stream Full Álbum on Boomplay Music ,Link in Bio” reacted Bahati.

The controversy surrounding Bahati’s new song has also elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.

Listening to the two songs you will notice a striking resemblance in their tempo and flow. The chorus to the the two also holds a very strong similarity with only the lyrics being different.

Butera Knowles’s released her song five years ago, asking her man if he only loves her or there are other people in the picture. The song has over 523K views and counting.

Knowless is a Rwandan singer who writes many of her own songs. Most of her songs songs touch on such themes as romantic relationships, societal issues and daily life.

On the other hand, Bahati released the song Pete Yangu on June 14, as the second single off his new Album “Love like This”.

Currently, Bahati’s Pete Yangu is trending at number two on YouTube with over 646K Views and counting, Fikra za Bahati is at number one while DK Kwenye Beat’s reply to Bahati is at number three.

Listen to the two songs and be the Judge

