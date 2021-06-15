Bahati joins list of Musicians whose Albums have Debuted On Times Square, New York

This becomes a huge win for Bahati since Times Square is the world’s leading business and tourism center.

The singer has already released two videos from the new album, Love Like This.

The single Fikra za Bahati received mixed reactions from fans after the singer dissed various Kenyan musicians on the song including Sauti Sol, Octopizzo, Khaligraph Jones, Daddy Owen and Ringtone.

East African Artists featured on Times Square

Ugandan musician, Edrisah Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo became the first East African Artist to feature on a billboard at the famous Times Square in New York City for the second time.

When his first billboard was showcased, Kenzo said he was contacted by Times Square team, requesting him for new content for them to showcase.

Kenzo holds a special record of being the first ever Ugandan and East African artist to win a BET Award.

In January 2021, Sauti Sol also got a feature and penned down a message of appreciation to the YouTube management after being featured on the first Episode of #YouTubeBlack Voices.

Tanzania’s Rayvanny got his feature in February 2021 with his album, Sound From Africa.

In April 2021, former Yamoto Band member, Mbosso, became the second Wasafi Classic Baby(WCB)’s signed artiste after his debut studio album ‘Definition of Love’ got featured.

Sauti Sol Music at Times Square in New York Pulse Live Kenya

Advertisement Cost on Times Square

The world’s most expensive billboard was once put up by Google was in Times Square.

The billboard is eight storeys high and estimated to cost $2.5m.

It can cost up to $3 million per month to advertise on Time Square’s largest billboard.

It is estimated that having an advert for a day on Times Square would cost roughly between $5,000 and $100,000.

The billboard is commonly rented in 4-week periods.