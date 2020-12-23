Band Beca’s Carol as emerged as the winner of Eric Omondi’s Wife Material show after being voted overwhelmingly by Kenyans to become Omondi’s wife.

In an announcement, Omondi showered Carol with lots of praises saying he is ready to settle down with her and start a family.

He also thanked all the other 8 girls who took part in his Wife Material show that was out to find him a perfect wife to marry.

“CONGRATULATIONS CAROL @bandbeca You are an AMAZING woman! Beautiful Inside and out. I cant wait to spend the rest of my life with you and make beautiful babies. I am the luckiest man on this planet. To all the ladies who participated in the #WifeMaterial I can never say THANK YOU enough😰😰😰🙏🙏🙏, We made soo many beautiful memories and it doesn't end here.

WE ARE NOW FAMILY and I hope you all make it for the wedding. Finally I want to say a BIG thank you to Kenyans for walking with me through this journey and for helping me get a wife. Asanteni sanaa🙏🙏. #WifeMaterial” announced Eric Omondi.

The Wife Material show kicked off a few weeks ago, with a promise that one lady, out of the 9 will get married to Eric Omondi.

Those who took part in the show include; Mwikali, Shakillah, Carol, Maria, Sheila, Sharon, Becky (BandBeca), Kerubo and Grace.