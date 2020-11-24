Comedian Eric Omondi caused a stir online after tasking Kenyans to pick a wife for him, over what he termed as not being taken serious by the women he has approached for a hand in marriage.

In a video, Omondi mentioned that he has achieved almost everything he ever dreamt of and the only missing piece in his life is a wife.

“God has blessed me with a lot of things, a successful career, one of the biggest studios in Africa, two houses, some cars and I have some money, mungu amenibariki nayo. I have everything, apart from the most important thing, I don’t have a woman in my life and I am here today because that is the missing link in my life.

I want to request Kenyans to help me get a wife on a serious Note, for once, jokes a side. If you are out there and you are a lady, a wife material and you believe that you are the woman that I need in my life please send a video to this number 0782172766, and say why you think you can make the best partner and Kenyans will help me pick the right wife and we will do a wedding” announced Eric Omondi.

He went on to say that being a comedian, a lot of people don’t take him serious and therefore it will be good if Kenyans help him find a partner.

“…As a comedian it has been very hard for people to take me seriously when I need them to. This is one of those times I need KENYA MY COUNTRY, MY PEOPLE to take me seriously. I hereby PROMISE that whoever Kenyans will choose for I will do an official wedding and Marry them and Have kids with them and hopefully live happily forever. IF YOU ARE A LADY AND YOU BELIEVE YOU CAN MAKE A PERFECT WIFE FOR ME, PLEASE SEND A SHORT WHATSAPP VIDEO TO 0782172766 explaining why you think you would be best to be the LOVE OF MY LIFE. or Post the Clip and Tag me. I will post all the videos and Kenyans will help me choose a WIFE in the old African way” added Omondi.

By the time of publishing this article, Omondi had received over 10 submissions of women willing to be his wife.

