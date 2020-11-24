Celebrated Media Personality Ciru Muriuki is mourning the sudden demise of her Aunt (Sister to her late father), just four months after the death of her father.

In a tweet, a heartbroken Ms Muruiki mentioned that the cruel hand of death had visited her family again, taking away a beloved mother, grandmother and Aunt.

“Almost four months to the day that Dad left us, his sister, a beloved mother, grandmother and aunt, has followed him” reads Ciru Muruiki’s tweet.

Following the announcement friends and colleagues to the BBC Journalist, went on to send their messages of condolence.

Losing her Father

In August, the BBC Journalist went public with the news about the death of her father, stating that no words could explain how heavily the loss had affected her.

"What life can never prepare you for...is to lose a beloved parent. My most honored, most cherished father has rested. I have grappled with the unimaginable pain of losing my anchor, my best friend, the best man I have ever known. Words are not enough to express the immensity of this loss. But in all things, we praise the name of the Lord. Dad, I will love you forever. The rest of my life will be spent longing to see you again,” wrote Ciru Muriuki.

Also Read: Words are not enough to express the immensity of this loss – BBC’s Ciru Muriuki after father’s death

Condolences messages

Kambua “@CiruMuriuki My sincere condolences Ciru Broken heart”

Sheila Mwanyigha “@CiruMuriuki Condolences to you and your family”

Mac Otani “@CiruMuriuki My condolences. So sorry for your loss”

Betty Kyallo “@CiruMuriuki Pole Sana”

Gladys Gachanja “@CiruMuriuki My condolences Ciru”

Kijana Stevie Nderi “@CiruMuriuki Sad, may GOD comfort you. Pole sana”

Fena Gitu “ @CiruMuriuki oh Ciru, I'm so sorry for all this pain”

FERDINAND OMONDI “@CiruMuriuki What a year you've had. My deepest condolences”