Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Ms Kyallo opted to walk her fans and followers down the memory lane, revealing that she named her first car as "Berry Blue”.

“Aki imagine today I saw my first car ever🤩 Oh my I bought this car when I was confirmed after internship at KTN☺️☺️ Oh my goodness so many great memories. I was a "Subaru Girl" gosh I used to run the streets with this girl! Her name was "Berry Blue" Whoosh! It was loud and it had the cool black bucket seats," said Betty in part.

The former news anchor went on to salute the current owner of the car saying it is well maintained.

“Growth is Just so beautiful! Also the current owner has maintained it so so well. I don't know why it feels like it's still mine though! 😂😂😂😂Oh my. Anyway sweet memories!,” wrote Betty Kyallo.

In 2017, Ms Kyallo acquired a brand new BMW X1, estimated at a cost of Sh4.6 million, at that particular time.

Currently, Betty owns a black Mercedes Benz.

Love for Cars

Unlike other female news anchors who are mindful of adrenaline rush activities, Betty Kyallo has a knack for speed; she isn’t afraid to step on the gas pedal and make a vehicle cruise to top speed.

Betty’s love for big toys could be traced back when she was hosting a car show on KTN dubbed ‘Auto World’.

She used to drive all sort of vehicles including heavy machinery like bulldozers, Caterpillars etc while hosting the show.

“ My love for cars began while in campus. I had a group of friends who lived and breathed cars and it rubbed off on me. That is why when I got the chance; I started Auto World, a segment which now airs on Sunday night on KTN. We deal with everything from car safety tips, to fuel tips, to car servicing. The response we get is so crazy, so much so that I got the nickname Betty ule wa magari,” said Betty in an earlier interview.