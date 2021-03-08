Betty Mutei Kyallo is an entrepreneur and an Award-winning Media Personality in Kenya who has worked with, Standard Group owned station KTN and Mediamax owned TV station K24.

In 2020 Betty was crowned as the TV/Online Influencer of the Year at the Inaugural Africa Digital Influencer Awards (ADIA).

In the same year, the TV girl was named among 100 Most Influential Young Africans by Africa Youth Awards in collaboration with Avance Media.

In 2018, Ms Kyallo was voted as the Journalist of the Year by Kenyans on Twitter (K0T), defeating opposition from KTN news reporter Timothy Otieno, The Star Digital Editor Oliver Mathenge and Marvin Gakuyi.

In 2017, SOMA named Betty Kyallo as the Media Personality of the Year.

Betty Mutei Kyallo Biography

Betty Mutei Kyallo Biography

Early Life

Betty Mutei Kayllo was born on March 15th, 1989 in Ongata Rongai estate, Kajiado County, Kenya.

She is a second born in a family of four. Her other siblings are, Brian Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo and Gloria Kyallo. Betty will be 32 years old on March 15th, 2021.

Her Mother is called Julia Ngii and her father Wilfred Kyallo.

Betty Kyalo’s parents divorced while she was still young. She lived with her mother and other siblings in Nairobi, Ongata Rongai where their father would occasionally visit them.

Education

Ms Kyallo attended Olerai Primary School and Uhuru gardens primary school for her primary education and later joined Kangundo Girls High school for her secondary education.

Upon completing her high school Education, Betty joined Daystar University, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication.

Inspiration

Catherine Kasavuli was her inspiration to media. Betty Kyallo admired her and wished to present news the way Catherine did.

Betty Kyalo’s dream as a young girl was to be a nun. She admired how angelic they looked.

Betty Kyalo is also passionate about cars.

Also Read: Biography: Khaligraph Jones

Betty Kyallo introduces her father to the public

Age

Ms Kyallo is 31 years old but will be turning 32 years old on March 15th, 2021.

Journalism Career

Betty Kyallo kicked off her Journalism career at KTN where she joined as an Intern and grew through the ranks to become a senior news anchor.

She later left KTN in July 2018, to join K24 where used to host a show dubbed Up Close and the Weekend with Betty.

She left K24 in May 2020.

TV Comeback

In February 2021, Betty Announced A TV comeback via KTN Home, where she will be hosting a gaming show dubbed “The Big Quiz Show” alongside comedian Eric Omondi.

YouTube Channel

After parting ways with K24, Betty started her own YouTube channel called Betty Kyallo Lately, where she has been documenting her day to day life.

She was awarded the Sliver Plaque by YouTube Management for crossing the 100K subscribers mark.

Business

Betty Kyallo is the CEO and Founder of Flair By Betty, AfterShave and BK Closet a cloth line she launched in 2021.

In 2018, Betty’s Flair by Betty won the Best Luxurious Beauty Parlour award, at Pwani Fashion Week Awards.

Betty Kyallo with her mother

Awards

In 2020 Betty was crowned as the TV/Online Influencer of the Year at the Inaugural 2020 Africa Digital Influencer Awards (ADIA).

In the same year, the TV girl was named among 100 Most Influential Young Africans by Africa Youth Awards in collaboration with Avance Media.

In 2018, Ms Kyallo was voted as the Journalist of the Year by Kenyans on Twitter (K0T), defeating opposition from KTN news reporter Timothy Otieno, The Star Digital Editor Oliver Mathenge and Marvin Gakuyi.

In 2017, SOMA named Betty Kyallo as the Media Personality of the Year.

In October 2020, Betty was named among top 200 most influential African women on Twitter.

In February, 2019, Media Personality Betty Kyallo was voted the most influential person in the media industry as per the ranking released by Avance Media.

Also Read: Biography: Nadia Mukami

Family/Boyfriend

Betty Kyalo was married to Denis Okari, a fellow journalist at NTV but they divorced 6 months after their wedding. They have a daughter together called Ivana.

Accident

In 2005, when Betty Kyallo was still in form three, she was knocked by a bus at Haile Sellasie road in Nairobi. She broke her collar bone, injured her face and ribs. She was hospitalized for two months.

Embarrassing Moment

The most challenging moment at work was when Betty Kyallo interviewed the Kenyan rapper Prezzo. Prezzo tried to hug her and fondled her on live television.

He later apologized.

Betty Kyallo with her father Wilfred, Brian and Mercy Kyallo

Betty Mutei Kyallo’s profile

Full Names: Betty Mutei Kyallo

Popular As: Betty Kyallo

Gender: Female

Occupation / Profession: Journalist and News anchor

Nationality: Kenyan

Race / Ethnicity: African

Religion: Christian