ADVERTISEMENT
Content creator Mike Muchiri narrates miraculous survival after scary accident

Amos Robi

While the aftermath left them with injuries, bumps, and bruises, he expressed profound gratitude for the gift of life.

In a riveting revelation, Kenyan social media influencer Mike Muchiri took to Instagram to share a horiffying experience that unfolded as the curtains rose on 2024.

Wrestling with the decision to make this deeply personal encounter public, Muchiri recognized the transformative power of sharing testimonies.

"I have really wrestled with the thought of sharing this experience, but God reminded me that not only do our testimonies represent Christ and His goodness, but they also continue to bring others to Him when we share them," Muchiri shared on his Instagram post.

The ordeal began with the new year taking an unexpectedly intense turn for Muchiri. He described the initial moments as filled with chaos, confusion, and despair, painting a vivid picture of the turmoil that marked the beginning of his 2024.

"I still shudder when I think of how, if God had not intervened, one event would have changed the trajectory of my life.

"My 2024 started on a very intense note, a lot of chaos, confusion, despair, I could go on and on. But throughout the whole experience, God gave my heart peace and rest," he narrated.

Detailing the circumstances surrounding the incident, Muchiri revealed that he was the driver, accompanied by others.

The incident, which he described as surreal and bizarre, could have resulted in a fatal accident, but divine intervention altered the course of events.

"The circumstances surrounding this accident were so surreal and bizarre. I was the driver and I wasn’t alone. While we may have sustained injuries, bumps, and bruises, I thank God we are alive!

"God literally snatched us from death because it could have been worse. He saved us from what would have been a fatal accident," he said.

Muchiri also saw fans and colleagues in the industry share positive messages, expressing their gladness that he survived the accident.

