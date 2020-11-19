Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has disclosed some of the insecurities she always faced before she got pregnant.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said she was insecure about different parts of her body and had she not gotten pregnant, she would be worried about acne, her thighs, or sometimes her teeth, but that is no longer the case.

She mentioned that after getting pregnant, she never got insecure even once and instead, she fell in love with her body.

Corazon Kwamboka opens up on insecurities she dealt with before getting pregnant

Ms. Kwamboka noted that from there she developed self-love and in everything she did, she was confident, but the situation changed immediately she gave birth to her son.

“I was 2 months pregnant here, I have always been insecure about something (different parts of me every other time) today I would be insecure about my acne scarred face, tomorrow about my thighs, next day about my teeth, it has always been something.

But strangely enough when I got pregnant I wasn’t insecure even one day, I loved my body the most. I developed self love and appreciation and whatever I did I was exuding confidence. PS; that went out the window once I had the baby 😂😂.

Anyway; this is one of my fav photo in @genio_sport wearing mono set in large,” wrote Corazon Kwamboka.

Her revelation comes barely four months after she welcomed her first child, with fitness coach boyfriend Frankie Justgymit.