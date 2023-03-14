ADVERTISEMENT
Murathe's daughter elated after welcoming firstborn [Photo]

Denis Mwangi

June Tuto, the daughter of politician David Murathe, was overjoyed to welcome her first child, a beautiful baby girl whom she named Kiara.

David Murathe's daughter June Tuto throws expensive 28th birthday party
The proud new mother took to social media to share the good news with her friends and family, expressing her gratitude and excitement.

In a post on her social media account, June shared the meaning and origin of her daughter's name, Kiara.

Kiara is a name of both Italian and Irish Origins. It also has Hindi and Swahili origin,” read a post she shared on her stories.

June Tuto shares a photo of Baby Kiara
June Tuto shares a photo of Baby Kiara Pulse Live Kenya

June's followers and friends flooded her comment section with messages of congratulations and well wishes for the new arrival.

loreborjac Omggg a lil baby juneeee. congratsss need to meet kiara and hug you deeply.

chilijay97 Congratulations my love on the birth of your first born child, Welcome to the world Baby Kiara. She is the most beautiful, adorable, princess and she shines so bright just like her mummy 🥹✨ I can’t wait for all the adventures, kisses and cuddles!! I love you both so much x.

wendywakhusama Congratulations Siz. Lots love Baby Kiara.

harryd.chroink Oh wow June I'm so happy for you. Amazing news !!❤️ hope I will get to meet the cutie one day.

As the daughter of a high-profile politician, June is no stranger to the public eye.

She has been seen accompanying her father to family vacations, and her own social media accounts have attracted a significant following.

June Tuto is a designer who owns her own fashion line named Tutto by June clothing.

Her love for fashion developed at a young age by watching her mother dress up.

David Murathe's daughter June Tuto during her 28th birthday party
David Murathe's daughter June Tuto during her 28th birthday party Pulse Live Kenya

As she grew older she used fashion as a form of expression through various stages of her life.

From her sense of African Glam to modern-day streetwear, she has managed to fuse the two and create her own brand image; Street GLAM.

She has showcased her line in various fashion shows around the world like the Netherlands Fashion Week, fashion exhibitions in Venice Beach California and Melrose L.A.

At the company, June serves as the creative director and head designer.

