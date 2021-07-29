Meet CS Amina Mohamed's daughter who is a Manager at Gucci [Video]

“You are my moon, my sun, my universe, my beginning, my end. Without you I am lost daddy,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Unknown to many Kenyans, Firyal is a Brand and Culture Manager at Gucci one of the world most popular luxury brands.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the chair of the Gucci Changemakers Volunteer Program and a co-chair of the Gucci Business Resource Group.

“The true reward in being part of the team to build and launch Gucci Changemakers is watching it grow and evolve over time,” she says in one of her IG posts.

She has been working at the fashion brand for 4 years and has met Hollywood stars like Kanye and Kim Kardashian.

Firyal met the duo during the Paris Fashion Week in 2014 where they loved her NUR designs so much that they placed orders for a few pieces.

The fashionista doesn’t keep a low profile as her father but her anonymity helps her wade through Kenya unnoticed unlike with many children of Kenya’s ruling class.

She has worked for the UN where she served a 3-month internship and an additional 5 months as a hired consultant at UNEP offices in Kenya.

Firyal has not banked her career on her mother's reputation. She did, however, follow in her mom's footsteps along the way, having graduated from the United States International University of Nairobi with a degree in international relations.

In November 2020, Firyal hit US headlines after she was rumoured to be dating actor Michael B Jordan.