I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]

Amos Robi

Diamond recently acquired a snake which he intends to keep as a pet

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has shared his worst fears in a video shoot for an upcoming song.

The singer on his Instagram page shared a scene from a video shoot where he is required to climb on the roof of a house.

The roof just a few feet from the ground gives the star trouble and has to make several attempts before he succeeds.

Diamond says he can withstand snakes around him than climb any heights.

“Gimmie 100 Snakes I can chill with them in the room but Heights, Hell No!... Even Standing on top of the Table feels like a suicide attempt to me, because I have acrophobia... You can imagine how stressful this one was🤦🏻‍♂️” Diamond shared on his page.

People with acrophobia have an intense fear of situations that involve heights such as being in a tall building or using a ladder.

READ: Diamond acquires exotic pet snake, Esma Platnumz reacts [Video]

True to his word, the WCB boss has little fear for snakes, the star even recently acquired a pet snake which he has nicknamed ‘Chichi’.

He stated that owning a snake has been his desire for a long time, and with the acquisition of 'Chichi' the has accomplished the same.

“I have always been excited to have my own snake as a pet ❤️🐍... guys meet my new Friend #Chichi." Wrote the Tanzanian star.

Surrounded by a sizeable crowd in what appeared to be a street, the Bongo star could be seen playing with his new friend as onlookers cheered.

Esma Platnumz reacting to Diamond’s decision to keep a snake as a pet shared that the star apparently fears cats and dogs, but does not fear a snake and asked Zuchu to bring their cat too.

Diamond Platnumz plays with his exotic pet snake, named Chichi
Diamond Platnumz plays with his exotic pet snake, named Chichi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond sues agent after he delays his private jet

With his acquisition, the WCB president now joins the exclusive club of celebrities who own exotic pets.

Others who own or have owned pet snakes in the past such as the late Michael Jackson, Willow Smith and his brother Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber among others.

