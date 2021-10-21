RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond to battle out with Wizkid, Tems in coveted MTV EMAs Awards (Nominees List)

Diamond is the only nominee from East Africa in the 2021 MTV EMA

The list of Nominees for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) is out and heavyweights in the music industry are set to battle out for the coveted Awards.

WCB President Diamond Platnumz is the only artiste from East Africa, who has been nominated in the 2021 MTV EMAs Awards.

Chibu Dangote has been nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Wizkid (Nigeria), Tems (Nigeria), Focalistic (South Africa) and Amaarae (Ghana).

The Awards gala will go down on November 14, 2021 at the at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber tops the list of Nominees, after earning 8 nominations, followed closed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X with 6 nods each.

Here is the Full List of Nominees for the 2021 MTV EMAs

Best African Act

Amaarae

Diamond Platnumz

Focalistic

Tems

Wizkid

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

‘Kiss Me More’ – Doja Cat ft. SZA

‘Bad Habits’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Peaches’ – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Lil Nas X

‘Driver’s License’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘STAY’ – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

Best Video

‘Kiss Me More’ – Doja Cat ft. SZA

‘Bad Habits’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Peaches’ – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Lil Nas X

‘Wild Side’ – Normani ft. Cardi B

‘Willow’ – Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – ‘GIRL LIKE ME’

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’

Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty-One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

‘Your Power’ – Billie Eilish

‘Dancing With The Devil’ – Demi Lovato

‘Serotonin’ – girl in red

‘Fight For You’ – H.E.R.

‘Treat People With Kindness’ – Harry Styles

‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Lil Nas X

Best US Act (Best Local Act)

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

