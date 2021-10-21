Diamond to battle out with Wizkid, Tems in coveted MTV EMAs Awards (Nominees List)

The list of Nominees for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) is out and heavyweights in the music industry are set to battle out for the coveted Awards.
Diamond is the only nominee from East Africa in the 2021 MTV EMA
WCB President Diamond Platnumz is the only artiste from East Africa, who has been nominated in the 2021 MTV EMAs Awards.
Chibu Dangote has been nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Wizkid (Nigeria), Tems (Nigeria), Focalistic (South Africa) and Amaarae (Ghana).
The Awards gala will go down on November 14, 2021 at the at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary.
On the other hand, Justin Bieber tops the list of Nominees, after earning 8 nominations, followed closed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X with 6 nods each.
Here is the Full List of Nominees for the 2021 MTV EMAs
Best African Act
Amaarae
Diamond Platnumz
Focalistic
Tems
Wizkid
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
‘Kiss Me More’ – Doja Cat ft. SZA
‘Bad Habits’ – Ed Sheeran
‘Peaches’ – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Lil Nas X
‘Driver’s License’ – Olivia Rodrigo
‘STAY’ – The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
Best Video
‘Kiss Me More’ – Doja Cat ft. SZA
‘Bad Habits’ – Ed Sheeran
‘Peaches’ – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Lil Nas X
‘Wild Side’ – Normani ft. Cardi B
‘Willow’ – Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – ‘GIRL LIKE ME’
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’
Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty-One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
‘Your Power’ – Billie Eilish
‘Dancing With The Devil’ – Demi Lovato
‘Serotonin’ – girl in red
‘Fight For You’ – H.E.R.
‘Treat People With Kindness’ – Harry Styles
‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Lil Nas X
Best US Act (Best Local Act)
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
