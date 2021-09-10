List of Nominees for the 2021 BET Awards, East Africa misses out (Full List)

The list of Nominees for the BET Hip Hop Awards is out with heavy weights in the music industry battling out in different categories. Unfortunately, East Africa doesn’t have a representative on this year’s list of Nominees.
Last year Khaligraph Jones was the only Nominee from Kenya
Western Africa and Southern Africa have one representatives each, after Ladipoe (Nigeria) and Nasty C (South Africa) and were nominated in the Best international flow category.
In 2020, Rapper Khaligraoh Jones was the only Kenyan nominated in the coveted Awards battling the likes of; Nasty C (South Africa), DJonga (Brazil), Kaaris (France), Meryl (France) Ms banks (UK) and Stormzy (UK). He lost the Award to UK’s Stomzy.
The Awards Gala for the 2021 BET Awards will go down on October 5, 2021.
Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion are neck and neck this year with nine nominations each. Although they’re no strangers to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage, with both having won their fair amount in the past, Megan had seven nominations last year while Cardi B lead 2019’s ceremony with 10.
Here’s the complete list of 2021 BET Hip Hop Award nominees:
Best International Flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK)
Dave (UK)
Hip Hop Album of the Year
A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg Yo
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Culture III, Migos
Good News, Megan Thee Stallion
Khaled Khaled, DJ Khaled
Savage Mode II, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
The Off-Season, J. Cole
Song of the Year
“Back in Blood,” Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
“Late At Night,” Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (Drake feat. Lil Durk)
“Up,” Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)
“WAP,” Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Produced By London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano (Bia feat. Nicki Minaj)
Hip Hop Artist of The Year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B, “Up”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Drake feat. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Saweetie feat. Doja Cat, “Best Friend”
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blxst
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
Best Collaboration
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake, “Mr. Right Now”
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”
Drake feat. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, “Back in Blood”
Best Duo or Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Future & Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Video Director of the Year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
DJ of the year
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Scheme
Kaytranada
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Yung Bleu
Best Hip Hop Platform
Complex
Genius
Hip Hop DX
Hot New Hiphop
The Breakfast Club
The Shade Room
Worldstar Hiphop
XXL
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Cardi B, “Type Shit” (Migos feat. Cardi B)
Drake, “Havin' Our Way” (Migos feat. Drake)
Jay-Z, “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)
Lil Durk, “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
Megan The Stallion, “On Me (Remix)” (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Roddy Ricch, “Lemonade (Remix)” (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)
Impact track
Black Thought , “Thought Vs Everybody”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin, “We Win”
Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk, “Pain Away”
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z, “What It Feels Like”
Rapsody, “12 Problems”
