Diana Marua over the moon as she lands her first gig as a rapper

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

YouTuber and Musician Diana Marua aka Diana B is a happy woman after landing her first show, days after joining the music industry.

In an update, Diana B said that she will be performing at a Youth Festival in Nakuru County over the weekend alongside her husband Bahati.

“I'm just two days old in the music industry and my weekend is fully booked😎. This Saturday, I'll be Performing my first show in Nakuru, Bahati Constituency !! #DIANA_B on this❤️,” Diana said.

She went on to brag that she is fully booked for the weekend yet she is still new in the music industry.

“Another one!!!! Kisii 😎 let's party on Saturday night @nexus_bistro_and_lounge 🔥🔥🔥#diana_b is going to be in the building and be sure, it's going to be fireworks,” announced Ms Marua.

Bahati added; "Kitu Mungu amepanga Nani ata Pangua??? DIANA B! is already Booked for Perfomances All Weekend!!! NAKURU- BAHATI CONSTITUENCY #YouthFestival 🔥🔥🔥 This is Big!!! @diana_marua,".

Diana Marua’s first performance comes at a time she has been a topic of discussion on social media over her rate card.

In an interview with Kalondu Musyimi, Bahati said that anybody looking forward to book Diana B for a show or concert will have to part with a whopping Sh850, 000.

“Her normal appearances at clubs is Sh500K, so the management was rating at around Sh850K per show and the biggest advice to her is do you and don’t care about what they say, just do you and be real to yourself,” Bahati said.

However, in quick rejoinder Ms Marua wondered why Netizens are in shock after getting wind of her rate card.

“Why are people shocked at my rate card??? just 850,000 ksh??? Kwani wasanii wanalipangwa pesa ngapi??? 🤷

"For bookings call my management on +254715544288 diana b! on this 🔥My first official music video #hatutaachana topping on youtube link in bio!,” wrote Diana Marua.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

