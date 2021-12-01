Why are people shocked with my Sh850K rate card - Diana Marua

In an interview with Kalondu Musyimi, Bahati said that anybody looking forward to book Diana B for a show or concert will have to part with a whopping Sh850, 000.

“Her normal appearances at clubs is Sh500K, so the management was rating at around Sh850K per show and the biggest advice to her is do you and don’t care about what they say, just do you and be real to yourself,” Bahati said.

Diana Marua aka Diana B Pulse Live Kenya

However, in quick rejoinder Ms Marua wondered why Netizens are in shock after getting wind of her rate card.

“Why are people shocked at my rate card??? just 850,000 ksh??? Kwani wasanii wanalipangwa pesa ngapi??? 🤷

For bookings call my management on +254715544288 diana b! on this 🔥My first official music video #hatutaachana topping on youtube link in bio!,” wrote Diana Marua.

Marua, who has long since been a YouTube content creator, announced that she would now go by the stage name "Diana B" stating that her fans have known her as Diana Bahati and she wanted to keep things simple.

Her inaugural jam Hatutaachana addressed any naysayers who have been waiting for her and Bahati to break up. The two have been together since 2017 and have two children together.

The song is also a remix to a song done by Bahati, Mtaachana Tuu, in which Diana B featured as an actor.

Now calling herself "the African queen of afro rap", she has promised to release one more song before the end of the year.

Following the premiere of the song, and Marua's career in music, Netizens shared their opinions and assessments of the content creator's prospects in music.

The song has so far garnered over 744K views on YouTube and Diana B is happy.