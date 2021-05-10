Diana Marua excites Kenyans with special Message to Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette Obura

In Post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Marua celebrated Mama Mueni Bahati, showering her with praises for making her work easy when it comes to raising Mueni (Co-parenting).

“Mama Mueni, Thank You for making it so easy for me to raise this angel of ours @Mueni_Bahati with all the love she deserves. I celebrate you today. Happy Mothers Day @yvette_obura 🌹🙏🌹” shared Diana Marua.

Meet Yvette Obura’s new Boyfriend (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Obura's Reaction

Upon seeing the message, Yvette expressed gratitude towards Ms Marua, stating that she has been a good mother to her daughter Mueni.

“Awwwwwww😢😢😢😢.'ve lacked word...Thank you so much mama Heav you're not only amazing but your heart is pure. I appreciate you for taking care of Mueni all this years, for loving her as your own and for taking good care of her .I pray that God's grace and wisdom continue to reign upon us on this journey, May we inspire other people out here and make them believe co-parenting is doable.👏👏” said Yvette.

As that is not enough, Diana also surprised Ms Obura with a special Mother’s Day package, but unfortunately she (Obura) was mot at home to receive it.

“@Diana_Marua came to surprise me with a gift for mother’s Day. But me being a hustler I was not at Home. I really appricate this. Thank You @diana_marua Mama Heav” wrote Mama Mueni after receiving the gift.

Yvette Obura and Mueni Pulse Live Kenya

Reaction from Kenyans

_yvonne254 “@diana_marua I looooove this 😍😍😍”

nyongesa_violet ‘Diana u are one in a million and u will always be my role model”

mbinyamary “You r killing mama mueni 🔥🔥 mother's day”

jeanmuyah “Awwwww😢😢😢thx dianah ❤️❤️ yo one in the million 😍😍”

nellius_ke “this is,so beautiful Dee celebrating mama mueni❤️”

meivin_kelvin “Aaaaaw so thoughtful of you Dee😍😍😍😍Happy Mother’s Day to her”

_iam_bellah_tashah “Love this😍😍😍😍 it's not easy ooh”

muthoni3055 “Waou just waou ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Yvette Obura and Mueni Pulse Live Kenya

jacinta_precious_ “Wow this is great .....i celebrate u diana happy mother's day to u”

kuigrace “Woow the reason I love for free, happy mother's day to you too Diana”

ibambasinene “You are my role model I swear! Love you mama Morgan ❤️”

marykamau41 “Search souls are hard to get I celebrate you too mama😍|”

muenitotos “Wow this is sweet haki Diana is a beautiful soul❤️❤️”