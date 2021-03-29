Over the weekend, Yvette Obura took to her Instagram page to announce to her over 82K followers that she is officially off the market.

Ms Obura shared a number of photos, capturing her engagement ring, a clear indication that she has taken her relationship to the next stage.

In the photos in question, the mother of one was indirectly flaunting her Ring, days after she introduced her new boyfriend during an interview with Massawe Japanni.

Bahati’s Baby Mama Yvette Obura off the market as she flaunts her engagement (Photos)

Yvette Obura’s Engagement Ring

New Boyfriend

In February, Mama Mueni Bahati, confirmed that she is taken, after showing up with her man for a Radio interview with Massawe Japanni.

The mother of one disclosed that the man she is currently dating, is not a big fan of social media and for that reason their relationship will be more private.

"Umeweza kumpost kwa mitandao ya Kijamii?" asked Massawe.

She replied; "Hatawahi, hata wewe tu ndio umemuona, so ficha hapo, cheza chini… Anafanya tu vitu zingine, lakini hapendi social media, lakini for now wacha tucheze chini kidogo.”

Meet Yvette Obura’s new Boyfriend (Photos)

Away from her relationship, Yvette went on to reveal why she doesn’t like being called Bahati’s Baby Mama.

“It’s not a good feeling and I think the best way to put it is ‘the mother of Bahati’s child’ and not Baby Mama. For me when I hear the word baby mama, it comes out with someone who is dramatic…I have my own name but anyway nilishazoea, I can’t change that,” explained Yvette Obura.

