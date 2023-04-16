The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dr Ofweneke addresses Bahati’s concerns on working with Diana Marua

Charles Ouma

Bahati also penned a message to his wife after she landed the deal to host 'Hello Mr Right' TV show

Rapper Diana Marua, Kevin Bahati and other celebrities when the rapper was unveiled alongside Dr Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai to host Hello Mr Right, Season 3
Comedian Dr. Oweneke has assured musician Kevin Bahati that Diana Marua will be safe after the musician jokingly raised concerns about his wife working with the comedian.

Bahati jokingly stated during the unveiling of the 'Hello Mr Right' show hosts that his presence at the event was not to support the show but to see for himself how close Ofweneke will get to his wife.

"Tafadhali mi sijakuja kukusupport, ata sijakuja kusupport launch. Nimekuja kukuona vile unakaribiana na bibi yangu. Hio distance shida hio. (I am not here to support you, neither have I come here to support the launch of the show. I have come here to keep an eye on you on how you interact with my wife)," Bahati told Dr Ofweneke during the unveiling of Diana as one of the hosts of 'Hello Mr Right' reality show.

On his part, Dr Ofweneke assured Bahati that he will be very professional with Diana and will hand her over to Bahati after the 14 episodes of the show are done.

READ: Diana Marua lands lucrative deal to host TV show

"Sifa zangu zinajulikana. I am a full man in every sense.

"Bro, I can promise you as my small brother your wife is safe. My in-law is safe. After 14 episodes ntamrudisha," Ofweneke joked even as Bahati interjected to say that he will be bringing Diana to the show and sitting with her.

"Ntamletanga na kaa na yeye," Bahati said.

Bahati's message to Diana after landing deal to host TV show

After the deal, the singer took to social media to express how proud he was of Diana writing:

"Again let me say I'm a Proud Husband. My Love, everyday You Make me Proud. We started this Brand #DIANA_B just the other Day and now Look at Yourself… I can Confidently call you Everyone's Favourite Content Creator! 😍 @Diana_Marua

"As You Take on the New Duty as the New Tv Host of #MRRIGHT Show alongside my Brother @drofweneke I want to Wish all the best👌 Go and Show them how We do it…

"Remember We are The Bahati's… We are the Entertainment… We are the Business!!! GLORY TO JESUS ALONE 🙏"

The star-studded line-up will see the mother of three host the show alongside comedian Dr Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
