Diana Marua lands lucrative deal to host TV show

Diana who is married to singer Kevin Bahati will host the third season of popular dating show, 'Hello Mr Right'.

The star-studded line-up will see the mother of three host the show alongside comedian Dr Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai.

She was unveiled as a host in pomp and color at an event that went down on Friday April 14, 2023 evening.

Among those present during the unveiling were Bahati, Guardian Angel, and comedians such as Blessed Njugush, Eddie Butita, Sandra Dacha, Akuku Danger among other celebrities and social media personalities.

An elated Diana noted that she is excited to be part of the show and promised her fans that it will live up to expectations.

“I am very humbled to be unveiled today as the co-host for the Mr Right show and I would like to promise my supporters that this would be bigger and better compared to seasons one and two.

"I'm excited about this new role, and I promise to bring my A-game to the show. Hello Mr Right is a great platform that helps people find love, and I'm honoured to be part of it." Diana said.

This will be Diana’s first stint as a TV show host.