The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua lands lucrative deal to host TV show

Charles Ouma

Rapper Diana Marua was unveiled in pomp and color on Friday night and will host the show alongside comedian Dr. Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai.

Rapper Diana Marua, Kevin Bahati and other celebrities when the rapper was unveiled alongside Dr Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai to host Hello Mr Right, Season 3
Rapper Diana Marua, Kevin Bahati and other celebrities when the rapper was unveiled alongside Dr Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai to host Hello Mr Right, Season 3

Rapper Diana Marua is set to grace TV screens after inking a lucrative deal that will see her take up a new role in TV as a show host.

Recommended articles

Diana who is married to singer Kevin Bahati will host the third season of popular dating show, 'Hello Mr Right'.

The star-studded line-up will see the mother of three host the show alongside comedian Dr Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai.

She was unveiled as a host in pomp and color at an event that went down on Friday April 14, 2023 evening.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rapper Diana Marua, Kevin Bahati and other celebrities when the rapper was unveiled alongside Dr Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai to host Hello Mr Right, Season 3
Rapper Diana Marua, Kevin Bahati and other celebrities when the rapper was unveiled alongside Dr Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai to host Hello Mr Right, Season 3 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Yvette Obura explains why she is distant with Diana Marua

Among those present during the unveiling were Bahati, Guardian Angel, and comedians such as Blessed Njugush, Eddie Butita, Sandra Dacha, Akuku Danger among other celebrities and social media personalities.

An elated Diana noted that she is excited to be part of the show and promised her fans that it will live up to expectations.

“I am very humbled to be unveiled today as the co-host for the Mr Right show and I would like to promise my supporters that this would be bigger and better compared to seasons one and two.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm excited about this new role, and I promise to bring my A-game to the show. Hello Mr Right is a great platform that helps people find love, and I'm honoured to be part of it." Diana said.

Rapper Diana Marua, Kevin Bahati and other celebrities when the rapper was unveiled alongside Dr Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai to host Hello Mr Right, Season 3
Rapper Diana Marua, Kevin Bahati and other celebrities when the rapper was unveiled alongside Dr Ofweneke and marriage counsellor Getrude Mungai to host Hello Mr Right, Season 3 Pulse Live Kenya

This will be Diana’s first stint as a TV show host.

READ: Bahati, Diana, KRG The Don lead musicians in joining UDA [Video]

She has in the past graced TV screens in a reality show aired by NTV.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diana Marua lands lucrative deal to host TV show

Diana Marua lands lucrative deal to host TV show

Trio Mio breaks silence after losing IG account to hackers

Trio Mio breaks silence after losing IG account to hackers

Zuchu gushes over Diamond’s message after splashing millions to buy sleek ride

Zuchu gushes over Diamond’s message after splashing millions to buy sleek ride

Butita admits he was attacked for boarding chopper to Akothee's wedding

Butita admits he was attacked for boarding chopper to Akothee's wedding

Exes at odds - Nicah the Queen responds to Dr Ofweneke's statement

Exes at odds - Nicah the Queen responds to Dr Ofweneke's statement

The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know

The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know

Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Jua Cali responds to claims that his album flopped

Jua Cali responds to claims that his album flopped

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design