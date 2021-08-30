Edgar Obare’s Instagram Account deactivated amidst 'Wash Wash' Exposé

A search done on the photo and video sharing app, reveals that Obare’s account is no longer available, raising eyebrows among his fans and followers on whether he has deactivated it for some time or deleted it permanently.

This comes at a time Obare has been a trending topic on social media, especially Twitter following his recent “Wash Wash” Exposé.

Edgar Obare’s Instagram Account disappears Mysteriously amidst Wash Wash Expose Pulse Live Kenya

“Wash Wash” is a term that refers to individuals who earn money through illegal activities and later use unscrupulous means to “clean” the money.

Over the weekend, Obare listed a number of names believed to be in Wash Wash Business, igniting an endless discussion on Twitter.

Jalang'o Speaks Out

On Monday, Kiss 100 presenter Jalang'o who was among those mentioned quashed the reports, stating that he has never been involved in ‘Wash Wash’.

Speaking on air with Kameme Goro, Jalang'o swore on his father's grave that he has never been involved in fraudulent deals or stole from anyone.

Jalang’o pays three months’ rent for Young Man who went public begging for his Help, Pulse Live Kenya

"For the past 10 to 15 years I've never seen what 7 oclock looks like unless I'm on holiday or its the weekend when I'm not working because I've always just known 4am as my wake up time and we come to Kiss and they pay us so well," the comedian started.

Jalang’o works at Radio Africa Group which is known to pay celebrities quite well, as evidenced in Shaffie Weru’s salary of Ksh 600,000 which was revealed in 2021.

He explained after landing his first well-paying job at Kiss 100, he started his company Arena Media which does advertising and marketing

"It's a below the line and above the line marketing firm where we sit down with a team of almost 20 people, employed pensionable and taxable," he said.

Currently, the comedian is a brand ambassador for a wide range of brands touching from finance, apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, and construction.

Jalang’o’s Instagram following of over 2 million followers also offers him the opportunity to monetise his huge following by posting advertisements for many different clients.