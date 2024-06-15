Eric Omondi reacts to his brother Fred Omondi's death

In the wake of this heartbreaking news, Fred's older brother, Eric Omondi, has taken to social media to honour his sibling's memory through a deeply personal and moving song.

Eric Omondi and Fred had worked on song titled Kasuku together. The track speaks about bad leadership and challenges the electorate to call out bad leaders.

The song, a testament to their shared passion for creativity, humour, and social justice serves as a poignant reminder of Fred's legacy and the profound impact he had on those who knew him.

Eric has already arrived at Mama Lucy Hospital and is expected to address the country on the incident.

Fred Omondi, known for his work on the Churchill Show and work as an events emcee, left an indelible mark on Kenya's entertainment scene.

His is one of the talents who pioneered the growth of comedy in the club scene.

His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the comedy community and beyond, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief and sharing fond memories of the late comedian.

Fred's colleague, Terence Creative, also shared heartfelt tributes, remembering Fred as a supportive friend and a talented comedian.

Terence's words echoed the sentiments of many in the industry who saw Fred as a mentor and a source of inspiration.

The loss of Fred Omondi is a significant blow to the Kenyan comedy scene. His infectious laughter, charismatic performances, and genuine kindness will be sorely missed.

In these difficult times, the outpouring of love and support from fans and colleagues alike is a testament to Fred's enduring legacy.

His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the laughter he brought into the world.

Watch Eric Omondi's special tribute to his late brother Fred Omondi below:

Celebrities share heartfelt condolences following Fred Omondi's tragic passing

In an outpouring of support, friends, and colleagues have shared their condolences on social media, highlighting the profound impact Fred had on their lives and the comedy community.

Renowned radio presenter Massawe Japanni sent love, hugs, and prayers to Eric Omondi, expressing her deep sorrow.

Fellow comedian Cartoon also expressed his grief with a simple, emotional "Waaah 😭 pole."

Holy Dave Muthengi, a gospel artist, TV host and content creator, shared his condolences, saying, "Poleni bro. It is well," accompanied by heartfelt emojis.

Teacher Wanjiku, another prominent comedian, echoed similar sentiments, writing, "Poleni sana 🙏😲," reflecting the shared grief within the comedy fraternity.

Njugush offered his sympathies with a touching message: "Poleni sana 🌷🌷🌷 May his soul rest in peace." The sincerity of his words resonated with many fans and followers.

Abel Mutua, a celebrated actor and writer, expressed his deepest condolences, stating, "My sincerest condolences my brother." His message was met with numerous likes and comments, showing the widespread support for Eric Omondi.

Media personality Tallia Oyando conveyed her sorrow with a message of love and peace: "Truly sorry Eric sending you love. May he rest peacefully. Hugs so so sorry." Her words, filled with empathy, provided comfort to Eric during this challenging time.

Musician Akothee shared her disbelief and grief, saying, "Mayooooo 🙏🙏🙏 pole sanaaaaa sanaaaa I don't know how to handle this news." Her message highlighted the shock and sadness felt by many who knew Fred.

News anchor Lulu Hassan expressed her condolences with a poignant message: "Oh noooo.....pole sana bro 😢 Mola aiweke roho yake mahali pema palipo wema 🙏," wishing for Fred's soul to rest in peace.

The collective grief and support from friends and colleagues underscore the significant loss felt by the comedy community and beyond.

