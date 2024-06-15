The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comedian Fred Omondi passes away

Amos Robi

Fred Omondi is Eric Omondi's younger brother and was also among the acts on Churchill Show

The late Comedian Fred Omondi
The late Comedian Fred Omondi

Comedian Fred Omondi, Eric Omondi's younger brother has passed away

Fred Omondi, passed away after a Friday night accident. He has passed away at the Mama Lucy Hospital where he had been rushed following the incident.

The comedian was a populae events emcee after leaving Churchill Show, in a past interview, Fred revealed that his older brother Eric motivated him to get into comedy.

Mourning Fred, Terence creative described him as a brother with who he shared the stage with numerous times and who has been a part of his career growth.

"TODAY AT 6AM IVE RECEIVED THE SADDEST CALL EVER 💔🖤Inauma saana…… Fred i thank God for the time He gave us together bro,you’ve been part of my career and growth in the industry ,you always treated me as a brother and hosted me when i had no where to go,gave me a stage and paid me,together we started club comedy shows," wrote Terence.

You are my father and mother figure – Fred Omondi’s emotional message to Eric Omondi
You are my father and mother figure – Fred Omondi's emotional message to Eric Omondi

READ: 10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

Terence also revealed that he hosted his first TV show with Fred right after Churchill show something he says he will forever have embedded in his heart.

"I will always treasure the moment we shared the stage together from Tribeka,Taj Mall,Hearts,i club till we got to Churchill show and then to hosting our first Tv show together Ktn Crazy Comedy .Together we suffered,together we learned and together we inspired,made people laugh and created great memories," he added.

The Omondi's -Eric Omondi and Fred Omondi
The Omondi's -Eric Omondi and Fred Omondi

"I have a lot to say about but all i can say bro is that you did well and you shall be remembered and missed,Go well bro," concluded Terence.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
