Comedian Fred Omondi passes away

Fred Omondi, passed away after a Friday night accident. He has passed away at the Mama Lucy Hospital where he had been rushed following the incident.

The comedian was a populae events emcee after leaving Churchill Show, in a past interview, Fred revealed that his older brother Eric motivated him to get into comedy.

Mourning Fred, Terence creative described him as a brother with who he shared the stage with numerous times and who has been a part of his career growth.

"TODAY AT 6AM IVE RECEIVED THE SADDEST CALL EVER 💔🖤Inauma saana…… Fred i thank God for the time He gave us together bro,you’ve been part of my career and growth in the industry ,you always treated me as a brother and hosted me when i had no where to go,gave me a stage and paid me,together we started club comedy shows," wrote Terence.

You are my father and mother figure – Fred Omondi’s emotional message to Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

Terence also revealed that he hosted his first TV show with Fred right after Churchill show something he says he will forever have embedded in his heart.

"I will always treasure the moment we shared the stage together from Tribeka,Taj Mall,Hearts,i club till we got to Churchill show and then to hosting our first Tv show together Ktn Crazy Comedy .Together we suffered,together we learned and together we inspired,made people laugh and created great memories," he added.

The Omondi's -Eric Omondi and Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya